Low-Sodium Healthy Aging Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

This healthy aging meal plan provides healthy amounts of protein, fiber and calcium (the nutrients you need more of as you age) and utilizes fresh ingredients, herbs and spices to pack in flavor while keeping the sodium low (below 1,500 mg). With plenty of hearty whole grains, lean protein, fruits, vegetables and healthy fats, this 1-day low-sodium meal plan will do your body good as you age. The recipes in this plan meet our Low-Sodium nutrition parameters as well as our Healthy Aging nutrition parameters, meaning they're low in sodium and provide at least 20 percent of the daily value for two or more of the nutrients aging people need more of (fiber, protein, vitamin D and calcium). You can feel good about fueling your body with this healthy meal plan for aging.