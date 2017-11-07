Low-Sodium Healthy Aging Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories
This healthy aging meal plan provides healthy amounts of protein, fiber and calcium (the nutrients you need more of as you age) and utilizes fresh ingredients, herbs and spices to pack in flavor while keeping the sodium low (below 1,500 mg). With plenty of hearty whole grains, lean protein, fruits, vegetables and healthy fats, this 1-day low-sodium meal plan will do your body good as you age. The recipes in this plan meet our Low-Sodium nutrition parameters as well as our Healthy Aging nutrition parameters, meaning they're low in sodium and provide at least 20 percent of the daily value for two or more of the nutrients aging people need more of (fiber, protein, vitamin D and calcium). You can feel good about fueling your body with this healthy meal plan for aging.
BREAKFAST
Breakfast (423 calories)
- 2 cupsBlueberry Cranberry Smoothie
- 10 unsalted roasted almonds
- 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted and spread with 1 Tbsp. all-fruit jam.
A.M. SNACK
A.M. Snack (245 calories)
- 1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup raspberries
- 2 tsp. maple syrup
- 1 Tbsp. sliced almonds
Mix yogurt and vanilla extract together and top with raspberries, maple syrup and almonds.
LUNCH
Lunch (450 calories)
- 2 1/2 cups chopped romaine lettuce
- 2 hard-boiled egg, sliced
- 1/4 cup shredded Colby cheese
- 1 cup cucumber slices
- 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 3 Tbsp.Herb Vinaigrette
Combine the lettuce, egg, cheese and veggies together in a bowl. Dress with the vinaigrette.
P.M. SNACK
P.M. Snack (226 calories)
- 1 large banana
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
DINNER
Dinner (573 calories)
- 1 servingAncho Chile Quesadillas
- 2 cup sliced jicama
- 1 tsp. olive oil
- 2 tablespoon lime juice
- 1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped
Serve the quesadillas with jicama tossed with olive oil, lime juice and cilantro. Season with a pinch each of Kosher salt and ground pepper.
EVENING SNACK
Evening Snack (83 calories)
• 1 cup pineapple chunks to enjoy after dinner
Daily Total: 1,999 calories, 98 g protein, 47 g fiber, 1,702 mg calcium, 1,377 mg sodium
Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, protein, fiber, sodium and calcium. If you are concerned about any one nutrient in particular, speak with your health care provider about altering this meal plan to best suit your needs.