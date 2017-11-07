Low-Sodium Healthy-Aging Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
This low-sodium meal plan for aging gives your body exactly what it needs to stay healthy.
This 1-day meal plan for aging gives your body exactly what it needs to stay healthy, with plenty of fiber, protein and calcium to support regular digestion, muscle maintenance, and bone health. As you age, the daily limit for salt decreases to help combat things like high-blood pressure, and heart disease. In this low-sodium meal plan for aging, we made sure to include foods like yogurt, cheese, eggs, and berries, and herbs and spices, to give your body what it needs to stay healthy while limiting excess salt. The recipes in this plan meet our Healthy Aging nutrition parameters, meaning they provide at least 20 percent of the daily value for two or more of the nutrients aging people need more of (fiber, protein, vitamin D and calcium). You can feel good about fueling your body with this healthy meal plan for aging.
BREAKFAST
Breakfast (322 calories)
• 2 cups Blueberry Cranberry Smoothie
• 10 roasted unsalted almonds
A.M. SNACK
A.M. Snack (178 calories)
- 1/2 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup raspberries
- 2 tsp. maple syrup
- 1 Tbsp. sliced almonds
Mix yogurt and vanilla extract together and top with raspberries, maple syrup and almonds.
LUNCH
Lunch (393 calories)
- 2 cups chopped romaine lettuce
- 2 hard-boiled egg, sliced
- 1/4 cup shredded Colby cheese
- 1/2 cup cucumber slices
- 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 Tbsp.Herb Vinaigrette
Combine the lettuce, egg, cheese and veggies together in a bowl. Dress with the vinaigrette.
P.M. SNACK
P.M. Snack (102 calories)
- 1 cup carrot sticks
- 2 Tbsp. hummus
DINNER
Dinner (477 calories)
- 1 servingAncho Chile Quesadillas
- 1 cup sliced jicama
- 1 Tbsp. lime juice
- 1 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped
Serve the quesadillas with jicama tossed with lime juice and cilantro. Season with a pinch each of Kosher salt and ground pepper.
Daily Total: 1,515 calories, 79 g protein, 35 g fiber, 1,504 mg calcium, 1,271 mg sodium
Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, protein, fiber, sodium and calcium. If you are concerned about any one nutrient in particular, speak with your health care provider about altering this meal plan to best suit your needs.
