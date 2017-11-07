Low-Sodium Healthy-Aging Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

This 1-day meal plan for aging gives your body exactly what it needs to stay healthy, with plenty of fiber, protein and calcium to support regular digestion, muscle maintenance, and bone health. As you age, the daily limit for salt decreases to help combat things like high-blood pressure, and heart disease. In this low-sodium meal plan for aging, we made sure to include foods like yogurt, cheese, eggs, and berries, and herbs and spices, to give your body what it needs to stay healthy while limiting excess salt. The recipes in this plan meet our Healthy Aging nutrition parameters, meaning they provide at least 20 percent of the daily value for two or more of the nutrients aging people need more of (fiber, protein, vitamin D and calcium). You can feel good about fueling your body with this healthy meal plan for aging.