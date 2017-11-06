1-Day Healthy Aging Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories
This 1-day meal plan for healthy aging will give you body exactly what it needs to stay healthy.
As we get older, our daily nutrient needs change, which requires a slight shift in what we eat on a day to day basis. With plenty of hearty whole grains, lean protein, fruits, vegetables and healthy fats, this 1-day meal plan for healthy aging will give you body exactly what it needs to stay healthy. This delicious day of eating provides healthy amounts of protein, fiber and calcium to support regular digestion, muscle maintenance, and bone health, and uses fresh ingredients, herbs and spices to pack in flavor while keeping the sodium below the daily 2,300 mg limit. The recipes in this plan meet our Healthy Aging nutrition parameters, meaning they provide at least 20 percent of the daily value for two or more of the nutrients aging people need more of (fiber, protein, vitamin D and calcium). You can feel good about fueling your body with this healthy meal plan for aging.
BREAKFAST
Breakfast (444 calories)
- 1 cupCocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries
- 1 cup orange juice, fortified with calcium & vitamin D
- 1 medium banana
A.M. SNACK
A.M. Snack (305 calories)
- 3 rye crispbreads
- 2 tsp. whole-grain mustard
- 1 1/2 oz. Cheddar cheese, sliced thin
Spread mustard on crispbread and top with cheese
• 1 medium orange
LUNCH
Lunch (493 calories)
- 4 ounces canned sockeye salmon (canned in water and drained)
- 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted
- 2 Tbsp. cream cheese
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
Spread cream cheese on toast and flake canned salmon on top. Drizzle with lemon juice and season with dried dill to taste, if desired.
• 2 cups mixed greens tossed with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil & red-wine vinegar
P.M. SNACK
P.M. Snack (225 calories)
- 10 walnut halves
- 1 medium apple
DINNER
Dinner (552 calories)
- 1 servingLemon Sopresatta Chicken
- 1 cup no-salt-added white beans, rinsed and mashed
- 3 cups spinach
- 1 clove garlic, minced
Saute spinach and garlic together in 2 tsp. olive oil. Season with Kosher salt and black pepper. Serve spinach over mashed white beans.
Daily Total: 2,019 calories, 96 g protein, 43 gram fiber, 1,494 mg calcium, 1,932 mg sodium
Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, protein, fiber, sodium and calcium. If you are concerned about any one nutrient in particular, speak with your health care provider about altering this meal plan to best suit your needs.