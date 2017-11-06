1-Day Healthy Aging Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

As we get older, our daily nutrient needs change, which requires a slight shift in what we eat on a day to day basis. With plenty of hearty whole grains, lean protein, fruits, vegetables and healthy fats, this 1-day meal plan for healthy aging will give you body exactly what it needs to stay healthy. This delicious day of eating provides healthy amounts of protein, fiber and calcium to support regular digestion, muscle maintenance, and bone health, and uses fresh ingredients, herbs and spices to pack in flavor while keeping the sodium below the daily 2,300 mg limit. The recipes in this plan meet our Healthy Aging nutrition parameters, meaning they provide at least 20 percent of the daily value for two or more of the nutrients aging people need more of (fiber, protein, vitamin D and calcium). You can feel good about fueling your body with this healthy meal plan for aging.