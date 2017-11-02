1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy-Kids Meal Plan: 1,600 Calories
A healthy gluten-free meal plan kids will love, and parents will feel good about serving.
Feeding gluten-free kids healthy meals they will love (and you will feel good about serving), is made easy with this fun and delicious 1-day meal plan. This plan provides the key nutrients kids need more of for healthy growth and development, like calcium, iron, zinc, fiber and protein, and excludes gluten-containing ingredients completely.
This 1,600-calorie meal plan is a healthy calorie level for kids as young as 4 and as old as 13 years old. Because each child grows at a different rate, speak to your health care provider and a dietitian to find the calorie level that best suits your child. See the 1,400-calorie version of this meal plan here.
BREAKFAST
Breakfast (365 calories)
• 1 1/4 cup Silly Monkey Oatmeal Bowl
• 1 cup strawberry halves
A.M. SNACK
A.M. Snack (191 calories)
- 1 cup whole-milk plain yogurt
- 1/4 cup raspberries
- 1 1/2 tsp. chia seeds
Fill a bowl with yogurt and top with raspberries and chia seeds.
LUNCH
Lunch (403 calories)
• 1 serving Build-Your-Own Chicken Tacos
• 1 oz. low-fat cheddar cheese
P.M. SNACK
P.M. Snack (139 calories)
Ants on a Log
- 1 stalk celery
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
- 1 Tbsp. raisins
Cut stalk in half and spread 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter onto each stalk. Top with raisins.
DINNER
Dinner (503 calories)
- 1 servingLoaded Twice-Baked Potatoes
- 1 cup steamed green beans tossed in 1 tsp. butter
- 1 1/4 cupStrawberry Fruit Saladto enjoy after dinner
Daily Total: 1,601 calories, 101 g protein, 31 grams fiber, 1,371 mg calcium, 11 mg iron, 13 mg zinc, 1,609 mg sodium
Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, fiber, sodium, calcium, iron and zinc. If you are concerned about any nutrient in particular, talk with you health care provided about altering this meal plan to best suit your child's individual nutrition needs.