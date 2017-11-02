1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy-Kids Meal Plan: 1,600 Calories

A healthy gluten-free meal plan kids will love, and parents will feel good about serving.

Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD November 02, 2017
Advertisement

Feeding gluten-free kids healthy meals they will love (and you will feel good about serving), is made easy with this fun and delicious 1-day meal plan. This plan provides the key nutrients kids need more of for healthy growth and development, like calcium, iron, zinc, fiber and protein, and excludes gluten-containing ingredients completely.

Browse All of Our Healthy Recipes for Kids!

This 1,600-calorie meal plan is a healthy calorie level for kids as young as 4 and as old as 13 years old. Because each child grows at a different rate, speak to your health care provider and a dietitian to find the calorie level that best suits your child. See the 1,400-calorie version of this meal plan here.

BREAKFAST

Breakfast (365 calories)

• 1 1/4 cup Silly Monkey Oatmeal Bowl

• 1 cup strawberry halves

A.M. SNACK

A.M. Snack (191 calories)

  • 1 cup whole-milk plain yogurt
  • 1/4 cup raspberries
  • 1 1/2 tsp. chia seeds

Fill a bowl with yogurt and top with raspberries and chia seeds.

LUNCH

Lunch (403 calories)

• 1 serving Build-Your-Own Chicken Tacos

• 1 oz. low-fat cheddar cheese

P.M. SNACK

P.M. Snack (139 calories)

Ants on a Log

  • 1 stalk celery
  • 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
  • 1 Tbsp. raisins

Cut stalk in half and spread 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter onto each stalk. Top with raisins.

DINNER

Dinner (503 calories)

Daily Total: 1,601 calories, 101 g protein, 31 grams fiber, 1,371 mg calcium, 11 mg iron, 13 mg zinc, 1,609 mg sodium

Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, fiber, sodium, calcium, iron and zinc. If you are concerned about any nutrient in particular, talk with you health care provided about altering this meal plan to best suit your child's individual nutrition needs.

© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com