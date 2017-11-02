1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy-Kids Meal Plan: 1,600 Calories

Feeding gluten-free kids healthy meals they will love (and you will feel good about serving), is made easy with this fun and delicious 1-day meal plan. This plan provides the key nutrients kids need more of for healthy growth and development, like calcium, iron, zinc, fiber and protein, and excludes gluten-containing ingredients completely.

This 1,600-calorie meal plan is a healthy calorie level for kids as young as 4 and as old as 13 years old. Because each child grows at a different rate, speak to your health care provider and a dietitian to find the calorie level that best suits your child. See the 1,400-calorie version of this meal plan here.

BREAKFAST

Silly Monkey Oatmeal Bowl

Breakfast (365 calories)

• 1 1/4 cup Silly Monkey Oatmeal Bowl

• 1 cup strawberry halves

A.M. SNACK

A.M. Snack (191 calories)

1 cup whole-milk plain yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

1 1/2 tsp. chia seeds

Fill a bowl with yogurt and top with raspberries and chia seeds.

LUNCH

Build-Your-Own Chicken Tacos

Lunch (403 calories)

• 1 serving Build-Your-Own Chicken Tacos

• 1 oz. low-fat cheddar cheese

P.M. SNACK

P.M. Snack (139 calories)

Ants on a Log

1 stalk celery

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

1 Tbsp. raisins

Cut stalk in half and spread 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter onto each stalk. Top with raisins.

DINNER

Loaded Twice-Baked Potatoes

Dinner (503 calories)

1 servingLoaded Twice-Baked Potatoes

1 cup steamed green beans tossed in 1 tsp. butter

1 1/4 cupStrawberry Fruit Saladto enjoy after dinner

Daily Total: 1,601 calories, 101 g protein, 31 grams fiber, 1,371 mg calcium, 11 mg iron, 13 mg zinc, 1,609 mg sodium