1-Day Low-Sodium Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,900 Calories
In this low-sodium meal plan for pregnancy, plenty of fresh ingredients and salt-free herbs and spices help to give the meals and snacks tons of flavor, without overdoing it on the salt. We kept the plan low in sodium, at less that 1,500 mg for the whole day, and made sure to hit the daily recommended amount for each of the nutrients you need more of during pregnancy-calories, protein, folate, iron and calcium. The recipes meet our Healthy Pregnancy nutrition parameters, meaning they deliver healthy nutrients moms-to-be need more of and they don't have any off-limits foods like alcohol or unpasteurized cheese. This meal plan is set at 2,900 calories, but you may need more or fewer calories depending on your unique nutrition needs. Talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian about altering this meal plan to best suit your needs. With all the built-in flavor, you won't miss the salt and will love the satisfying and delicious meals and snacks this plan offers.
BREAKFAST
Breakfast (646 calories)
- 1 servingBerry Kefir Smoothie
- 1/2 cup blueberries
- 1/3 cup granola
- 1 cup 1% milk
Combine granola and blueberries in a bowl and top with milk.
A.M. SNACK
A.M. Snack (293 calories)
- 1/2 whole-wheat bagel, toasted and spread with 1 Tbsp. cream cheese
- 1 banana
- 1 cup strawberry halves
LUNCH
Lunch (675 calories)
- 2 corn tortillas
- 2/3 cup no-salt-added canned black beans
- 1 avocado, sliced
- 3 Tbsp. shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup lettuce, shredded
- 2 Tbsp. pico de gallo
Warm the tortillas then fill each with black beans, avocado, cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo.
P.M. SNACK
P.M. Snack (349 calories)
- 2 1/2 Tbsp. hummus
- 1 1/2 cups cucumber slices
- 1/2 whole-wheat pita (6 1/2-inch)
Use cucumber and pita wedges for dipping into the hummus.
- 25 unsalted pistachios
- 1 medium apple
DINNER
Dinner (919 calories)
- 1 servingTwo-Cheese Fusilli with Marinated Tomatoes
- 3 cups spinach dressed with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted roasted almonds, chopped
- 1 oz. dark chocolate, to enjoy after dinner
Daily Total: 2,895 calories, 98 grams protein, 73 grams fiber, 683 mcg folate, 21 mg iron, 1,591 mg calcium, 1,495 mg sodium.
Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, protein, fiber, folate, iron, calcium and sodium. If you are concerned about any one nutrient in particular, speak with your health care provider about altering this meal plan to best suit your needs.