1-Day Low-Sodium Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,900 Calories

In this low-sodium meal plan for pregnancy, plenty of fresh ingredients and salt-free herbs and spices help to give the meals and snacks tons of flavor, without overdoing it on the salt. We kept the plan low in sodium, at less that 1,500 mg for the whole day, and made sure to hit the daily recommended amount for each of the nutrients you need more of during pregnancy-calories, protein, folate, iron and calcium. The recipes meet our Healthy Pregnancy nutrition parameters, meaning they deliver healthy nutrients moms-to-be need more of and they don't have any off-limits foods like alcohol or unpasteurized cheese. This meal plan is set at 2,900 calories, but you may need more or fewer calories depending on your unique nutrition needs. Talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian about altering this meal plan to best suit your needs. With all the built-in flavor, you won't miss the salt and will love the satisfying and delicious meals and snacks this plan offers.