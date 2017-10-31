7-Day Meal Plan: 30-Minute Dinners for Fall

With the shift from summer to fall, we welcome the change from grilling to roasting, from summer squash to butternut squash and from fruity salads to warming soups. What doesn't change with the seasons is that we still want dinner to be just as simple and delicious as always. In this 7-day dinner plan, all the recipes feature favorite fall flavors and are ready in a quick 30 minutes or less. Enjoy hearty and satisfying salads, perfectly roasted winter vegetables and savory bowls of creamy pasta in this week of easy fall dinners.

Day 1: Puttanesca Pork Chops

Puttanesca Pork Chops: A flavorful quick tomato sauce combines with juicy pork chops to create a satisfying dish in under 30 minutes. Serve with our Parmesan-Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts and whole-wheat orzo.

Day 2: Stetson Chopped Salad

Stetson Chopped Salad: At EatingWell, salads reign supreme no matter what time of the year! In this hearty chopped salad recipe, colorful vegetables and a variety of textures from whole grains, seeds and a creamy homemade dressing combine to create a healthy and satisfying dinner. You can keep it vegetarian, or try adding smoked salmon or roasted chicken.

Day 3: Bacon and Avocado Topped Baked Potato

Bacon and Avocado Topped Baked Potato: For a quick and easy dinner, you can't go wrong with a loaded baked potato. In this recipe, we take diced avocado, store-bought salsa, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon and pile it on top of a warm baked potato to create a cheesy, savory and simple dinner.

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos: These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, which is perfect for busy weeknights. The recipe calls for our Sheet-Pan Roasted Root Vegetables, which are easy to prep ahead, but you can easily sub in any quick-cooking veggie you have in the fridge or pick up precooked veggies from the grocery store.

Day 5: Beef Pad Thai

Beef Pad Thai: Our version of pad thai is packed with more veggies than most to increase fiber and provide more nutrients. It's ready to serve in 20 minutes, making it an even-faster alternative to takeout a busy weeknight.

Day 6: Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff

Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff: A healthy play on the classic beef stroganoff, this vegan version packs in the mushrooms and the flavor to make for a satisfying dish in 30 minutes. Pair with our Massaged Kale Salad to round out the meal and up the veggie count.

Beet & Shrimp Winter Salad: This healthy dinner salad recipe gets its staying power from protein-packed shrimp and fiber-rich barley. Peppery watercress, zucchini ribbons, beet wedges and sliced fennel dressed in a simple red-wine vinaigrette create a new and exciting salad combination.