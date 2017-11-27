The Only Dinner Menu You Need to Serve Up an Amazing Holiday Feast
Hosting the big family feast this year or having a holiday dinner party with friends? If you haven't already put together your plan, start with this festive (and impressive) holiday dinner menu. We'll help you pull it off with a printable shopping list, prep-ahead tips, step-by-step instructions, and-of course-all the mouthwatering recipes you need. This menu is made to serve 12 people, with some leftovers.
The Menu
Mixed Green Salad with Balsamic-Port Dressing
What To Do the Day Before:
1. Prepare the custard and cranberry filling for the trifle. Cover and refrigerate.
2. Bake the sponge cake for the trifle. Tightly wrap the cooled cake and store at room temperature.
3. Cut the onions and Brussels sprouts for the galette and refrigerate. If you have the time, prepare the through Step 4. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Note that this recipe serves 6. If you want enough for all your guests to have a slice, double the recipe to make 2 galettes.
4. Make the Balsamic-Port Dressing. Cover and refrigerate.
5. Set the dinner table so it's all ready to go when your guests arrive.
What To Do the Day Of:
Step 1: Assemble the Cranberry-Coconut Trifle
Cover and refrigerate until it's time for dessert. Wait until you're ready to serve this dish to add the whipped topping.
Step 2: Prepare the Caramelized Onions and Brussels Galette
Cover and refrigerate until you're ready to put it in the oven. This recipe will need between 30 to 40 minutes to bake prior to serving.
Step 3: Prepare the Honey Buzz Cocktail
Store the cocktail mix in a pitcher and refrigerate until guests arrive.
Step 4: Prepare the Green Salad with Balsamic-Port Dressing
Combine 12 cups mixed greens, 4 ounces (or 1 cup) crumbled goat cheese, and 1/2 cup slivered almonds in a large salad bowl. Cover and refrigerate until dinnertime. Wait to add the salad dressing until you're ready to eat.
Step 5: Prepare the Beef Tenderloin with Cabernet-Mushroom Sauce
Time it so that this dish is done cooking 15 minutes before you're ready to eat.
Step 6: Enjoy!
Take off your apron, pour yourself a drink and time to celebrate. Cheers!