Vegetable Roasting Guide
Pictured Recipe: Balsamic & Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower
Roasting vegetables is an easy and delicious way to get more veggies into a meal. Here, we'll tell you how to prep and roast our favorite veggies—including vegetable roasting times and seasonings. Plus, we'll give you the nutrition facts for each one.
Beets, Turnips
Amount for 4 Servings: 1 1/2 pounds
Prep: Trim ends, remove any greens and peel; cut into 1-inch pieces or wedges. Toss the vegetables with 4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil (or canola oil), 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper.
Roasting Time at 450 F: 20 to 25 minutes
Serving Size: 2/3 cup
Nutrition Information per Serving with Oil, Salt and Pepper:
Beets: 116 calories; 5 g fat (1 g sat, 4 g mono); 0 mg cholesterol; 16 g carbohydrate; 3 g protein; 5 g fiber; 423 mg sodium; 552.88 mg potassium. Turnips: 90 calories; 5 g fat (1 g sat, 4 g mono); 0 mg cholesterol; 11 g carbohydrate; 2 g protein; 3 g fiber; 405 mg sodium; 325 mg potassium.
Nutrition Bonus and Carbohydrate Serving Information:Beets: Folate (46% daily value), Potassium (16% dv). 1 Carbohydrate Serving. Turnips: Vitamin C (60% daily value). 1 Carbohydrate Serving.
Broccoli, Caulifower
Amount for 4 Servings: 1 pound
Prep: Cut florets into 1-inch pieces. Toss the vegetables with 4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil (or canola oil), 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper.
Roasting Time at 450 F: 15 to 20 minutes
Serving Size: 3/4 cup
Nutrition Information per Serving with Oil, Salt and Pepper:
Broccoli: 74 calories; 5 g fat (1 g sat, 4 g mono); 0 mg cholesterol; 6 g carbohydrate; 3 g protein; 0 g fiber; 321 mg sodium; 369 mg potassium. Cauliflower: 78 calories; 5 g fat (1 g sat, 4 g mono); 0 mg cholesterol; 7 g carbohydrate; 2 g protein; 3 g fiber; 325 mg sodium; 344 mg potassium.
Nutrition Bonus and Carbohydrate Serving Information:Broccoli: Vitamin C (177% daily value), Vitamin A (68% dv), Folate (20% dv). 1/2 Carbohydrate Serving. Cauliflower: Vitamin C (88% daily value), Folate (16% dv). 1/2 Carbohydrate Serving.
Brussels Sprouts
Amount for 4 Servings: 1 pound
Prep: Remove outer leaves, trim stem; quarter larger ones, halve smaller ones. Toss the vegetables with 4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil (or canola oil), 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper.
Roasting Time at 450 F: 15 to 20 minutes
Serving Size: 3/4 cup
Calories Per Serving
Nutrition Information per Serving with Oil, Salt and Pepper:
91 calories; 5 g fat (1 g sat, 4 g mono); 0 mg cholesterol; 10 g carbohydrate; 4 g protein; 4 g fiber; 320 mg sodium; 441 mg potassium.
Nutrition Bonus and Carbohydrate Serving Information:
Vitamin C (160% daily value), Folate & Vitamin A (17% dv). 1/2 Carbohydrate Serving.
Butternut Squash
Amount for 4 Servings: 2 pounds
Prep: Peel and seed; cut into 1-inch pieces. Toss the vegetables with 4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil (or canola oil), 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper.
Roasting Time at 450 F: 25 to 35 minutes
Serving Size: 3/4 cup
Nutrition Information per Serving with Oil, Salt and Pepper:
120 calories; 5 g fat (1 g sat, 0 g mono); 0 mg cholesterol; 20g carbohydrate; 2 g protein; 6 g fiber; 299 mg sodium; 548 mg potassium.
Nutrition Bonus and Carbohydrate Serving Information:
Vitamin A (430% daily value), Vitamin C (48% dv), Potassium (16% dv). 1 Carbohydrate Serving.
Carrots, Parsnips
Amount for 4 Servings: 1 1/2 pounds
Prep: Peel or scrub; remove woody core from parsnips; cut into 1/4-inch slices. Toss the vegetables with 4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil (or canola oil), 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper.
Roasting Time at 450 F: 20 to 25 minutes
Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Nutrition Information per Serving with Oil, Salt and Pepper:
Carrots: 105 calories; 5 g fat (1 g sat, 4 g mono); 0 mg cholesterol; 15 g carbohydrate; 1 g protein; 4 g fiber; 395 mg sodium; 485 mg potassium. Parsnips: 138 calories; 5 g fat (1 g sat, 4 g mono); 0 mg cholesterol; 23 g carbohydrate; 2 g protein; 5 g fiber; 304 mg sodium; 492 mg potassium.
Nutrition Bonus and Carbohydrate Serving Information:Carrots: Vitamin A (506% daily value), Vitamin C (15% dv). 1 Carbohydrate Serving. Parsnips: Vitamin C (28% daily value), Folate (20% dv). 1 1/2 Carbohydrate Servings.
Fennel
Amount for 4 Servings: 2 large bulbs
Prep: Trim stalks and fronds from the bulb, core the bulb and cut into 1-inch wedges. Toss the vegetables with 4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil (or canola oil), 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper.
Roasting Time at 450 F: 25 to 30 minutes
Serving Size: 3/4 cup
Nutrition Information per Serving with Oil, Salt and Pepper:
79 calories; 5 g fat (1 g sat, 4 g mono); 0 mg cholesterol; 9 g carbohydrate; 1 g protein; 4 g fiber; 352 mg sodium; 484 mg potassium.
Nutrition Bonus and Carbohydrate Serving Information:
Vitamin C (23% daily value). 1/2 Carbohydrate Serving.
Green Beans
Amount for 4 Servings: 1 pound
Prep: Trim stem ends. Toss the vegetables with 4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil (or canola oil), 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper.
Roasting Time at 450 F: 15 to 20 minutes
Serving Size: 2/3 cup
Nutrition Information per Serving with Oil, Salt and Pepper:
78 calories; 5 g fat (1 g sat, 4 g mono); 0 mg cholesterol; 8 g carbohydrate; 2 g protein; 4 g fiber; 298 mg sodium; 237 mg potassium.
Nutrition Bonus and Carbohydrate Serving Information:
Vitamin C (30% daily value), Vitamin A (16% dv). 1/2 Carbohydrate Serving.
Potatoes, Red or Yukon Gold
Amount for 4 Servings: 1 1/2 pounds
Prep: Scrub (peel if desired); cut into 1-inch pieces or wedges. Toss the vegetables with 4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil (or canola oil), 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper.
Roasting Time at 450 F: 25 to 35 minutes
Serving Size: 1 cup
Nutrition Information per Serving with Oil, Salt and Pepper:
Red Potatoes: 194 calories; 5 g fat (1 g sat, 4g mono); 0 mg cholesterol; 33 g carbohydrate; 4 g protein; 3 g fiber; 311 mg sodium; 927 mg potassium. Yukon Gold Potatoes: 180 calories; 5 g fat (1 g sat, 4 g mono); 0 mg cholesterol; 30 g carbohydrate; 3 g protein; 2 g fiber; 291 mg sodium; 931 mg potassium.
Nutrition Bonus and Carbohydrate Serving Information:Red Potatoes: Vitamin C (35% daily value), Potassium (26% dv). 2 Carbohydrate Servings. Yukon Gold Potatoes: Vitamin C (60% daily value), Potassium (27% dv). 2 Carbohydrate Servings.
Sweet Potatoes
Amount for 4 Servings: 1 1/2 pounds
Prep: Scrub (peel if desired); cut into 1-inch pieces or wedges. Toss the vegetables with 4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil (or canola oil), 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper.
Roasting Time at 450 F: 20 to 25 minutes
Serving Size: 3/4 cup
Nutrition Information per Serving with Oil, Salt and Pepper:
196 calories; 5 g fat (1 g sat, 4 g mono); 0 mg cholesterol; 35 g carbohydrate; 3 g protein; 6 g fiber; 352 mg sodium; 808 mg potassium.
Nutrition Bonus and Carbohydrate Serving Information:
Vitamin A (654% daily value), Vitamin C (55% dv), Potassium (23% dv). 2 Carbohydrate Servings.