1-Day Dairy-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,900 Calories
This delicious meal plan gives you and your growing baby the nutrients necessary for a healthy pregnancy.
Planning out your meals in advance can make maintaining a healthy diet during pregnancy easier, especially if you have to work around a food allergy or intolerance, like an allergy to dairy. In this healthy-pregnancy meal plan, we made sure to include foods that provide the nutrients you need more of when pregnant (like protein, folate, calcium and iron), while excluding dairy-containing ingredients. Each recipe in this meal plan meets our Healthy Pregnancy nutrition requirements, meaning they deliver healthy nutrients moms-to-be need more of and they don't have any off-limit foods like alcohol, raw eggs, or deli meat. Each recipe also meets our Dairy-Free parameters, and has been check (and re-checked) by a registered dietitian to make sure no dairy products made their way into the plan. This meal plan is set at 2,900 calories, but you may need more or fewer calories depending on your unique nutrition needs. Talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian about altering this meal plan to best suit your needs.
BREAKFAST
Breakfast (646 calories)
- 2 cupsOvernight Oatmeal
- 1/4 cup slivered almonds
- 1 cup blueberries
- 1 cup unsweetened plain almond milk, warmed if desired.
A.M. SNACK
A.M. Snack (331 calories)
- 1 large banana
- 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter
LUNCH
Lunch (701 calories)
- 1 servingMediterranean Wrap
- 1/4 cup hummus with 1 medium bell pepper, sliced
- 1 cup cubed cantaloupe
P.M. SNACK
P.M. Snack (344 calories)
Chickpea & Cherry Tomato Salad
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes
- 2/3 cup canned no salt added garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
- 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, torn
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
Place the tomatoes, beans and basil in a bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and vinegar and a pinch of pepper.
DINNER
Dinner (867 calories)
- 2 1/4 cupSmoky Shrimp, Corn & Pea One-Pot Pasta
- 2 cups spinach dressed with 2 Tbsp. olive oil & 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1 kiwi, sliced
- 1 cup cubed mango
Combine the kiwi and mango and toss with fresh lime juice. Enjoy after dinner.
Daily Total: 2,889 calories, 123 grams protein, 70 grams fiber, 696 mcg folate, 25 mg iron, 1,246 mg calcium, 2,370 mg sodium
Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, sodium, protein, folate, iron, and calcium. If you are concerned about any nutrient in particular, talk with your doctor and a registered dietitan to alter this meal plan to better suit your needs.