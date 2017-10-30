1-Day Dairy-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,900 Calories

Planning out your meals in advance can make maintaining a healthy diet during pregnancy easier, especially if you have to work around a food allergy or intolerance, like an allergy to dairy. In this healthy-pregnancy meal plan, we made sure to include foods that provide the nutrients you need more of when pregnant (like protein, folate, calcium and iron), while excluding dairy-containing ingredients. Each recipe in this meal plan meets our Healthy Pregnancy nutrition requirements, meaning they deliver healthy nutrients moms-to-be need more of and they don't have any off-limit foods like alcohol, raw eggs, or deli meat. Each recipe also meets our Dairy-Free parameters, and has been check (and re-checked) by a registered dietitian to make sure no dairy products made their way into the plan. This meal plan is set at 2,900 calories, but you may need more or fewer calories depending on your unique nutrition needs. Talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian about altering this meal plan to best suit your needs.