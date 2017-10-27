1-Day Low-Sodium Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,500 Calories
In this low-sodium meal plan for pregnancy, we slash the salt without compromising flavor, thanks to plenty of fresh ingredients and salt-free herbs and spices. We made sure to hit the daily recommended amount for each of the nutrients you need more of during pregnancy-calories, protein, folate, iron and calcium-and kept the plan low in sodium, at less that 1,500 mg for the whole day. The recipes meet our Healthy Pregnancy nutrition parameters, meaning they deliver healthy nutrients moms-to-be need more of and they don't have any off-limits foods like alcohol or unpasteurized cheese. This meal plan is set at 2,500 calories, but you may need more or fewer calories depending on your unique nutrition needs. Talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian about altering this meal plan to best suit your needs. With all the built-in flavor, you won't miss the salt and will love the satisfying and delicious meals and snacks this plan offers.
BREAKFAST
Breakfast (552 calories)
• 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie
• 1/3 cup granola with 1/2 cup 1% milk
A.M. SNACK
A.M. Snack (315 calories)
- 1/2 small whole-wheat bagel
- 1 Tbsp. cream cheese
- 1 tsp. honey
Toast the bagel half, then top with cream cheese and honey.
- 1 banana
- 15 unsalted roasted pistachios
LUNCH
Lunch (562 calories)
- 2 corn tortillas
- 2/3 cup unsalted canned black beans, rinsed
- 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded lettuce
- 2 Tbsp. pico de gallo
- 3/4 avocado, sliced
Warm the corn tortillas, then fill with black beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado.
P.M. SNACK
P.M. Snack (281 calories)
- 1/4 cup hummus
- 1 cup cucumber slices
- 1/2 whole-wheat pita (6 1/2-inch), cut into wedges
Use cucumber slices and pita wedges for dipping into the hummus.
• 1 small apple
DINNER
Dinner (792 calories)
• 1 serving Two-Cheese Fusilli with Marinated Tomatoes
• 4 cups fresh spinach
Dress spinach with 2 Tbsp. olive oil & 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar.
Daily Total: 2,503 calories, 85 g protein, 60 g fiber, 612 mcg folate, 17 mg iron, 1,300 mg calcium, 1,461 mg sodium
Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, protein, sodium, fiber, folate, iron and calcium. If you are concerned about any one nutrient in particular, speak with your health care provider about altering this meal plan to best suit your needs.