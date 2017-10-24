Substitutions for Baking Ingredients
Don't let one missing ingredient stop you from baking.
Pictured Recipe: Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins
Forgot to pick up whole-wheat flour? Have brown sugar but not white? Don't have quite enough eggs to prepare that batch of muffins you want to make today? Not to worry, EatingWell's guide to substitutions for common baking ingredients will help you make adjustments so you don't have to run to the supermarket on the fly.
Chocolate/Cocoa
-
Chocolate, bittersweet, 1 ounce1 ounce unsweetened chocolate plus 2 teaspoons sugar
-
Chocolate, semisweet, 1 ounce1 ounce unsweetened chocolate plus 1 tablespoon sugar
-
Chocolate, unsweetened, 1 ounce3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder plus 1 tablespoon canola oil (or melted butter)
-
Cocoa powder, Dutch-processed, 3 tablespoons3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder plus 1/8 teaspoon baking soda
-
Cocoa powder, unsweetened, 1 ounce1 ounce unsweetened chocolate and decrease oil, butter or other fat in the recipe by 1 1/2 teaspoons
Eggs
-
Eggs, 1 large2 large egg whites or 1 1/2 teaspoons dried egg whites combined with 2 tablespoons water or 3 tablespoons liquid egg replacer (or liquid egg whites) or 1/2 mashed banana plus 1/2 teaspoon baking powder [for baking]
-
Egg, white, 1 large2 tablespoons liquid egg whites
Flour
-
Flour, all-purpose (as a thickener), 1 tablespoon1 teaspoon cornstarch or 11/2 teaspoons arrowroot
-
Flour, all-purpose (for baking), 1 cup1/2 cup all-purpose flour plus 1/2 cup whole-wheat or 1/2 cup all-purpose flour plus 1/2 cup whole-wheat pastry flour or 1 cup white whole-wheat flour
-
Flour, all-purpose (to eliminate gluten), 1 cup1 cup store-bought gluten-free baking mix or 1 cup minus 2 tablespoons rice flour
-
Flour, bread, 1 cup1 cup all-purpose flour plus 1 tablespoon wheat gluten
-
Flour, cake, 1 cup sifted3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sifted all-purpose flour
-
Flour, whole-wheat, white whole-wheat or whole-wheat pastry, 1 cup1 cup all-purpose flour
Pictured Recipe: Blackberry Blueberry Cake Bars
Sweeteners
-
Corn syrup, darkLight corn syrup
-
Corn syrup, light, 1/2 cup1/2 cup granulated sugar plus 2 tablespoons water
-
Sugar, brown, 1 cup1 cup granulated sugar plus 2 tablespoons molasses
-
Sugar, granulated, 1 cup1 cup brown sugar or 1/2-2/3 cup honey* or 3/4 cup maple syrup* or 2/3 cup agave nectar* or 1 cup Splenda, granulated or 18-24 SteviaPlus Fiber packets
*Using honey, maple syrup or agave nectar in place of granulated sugar in baking may cause baked goods to brown faster. Oven temperatures may need to be reduced.
Other Baking Substitutions
-
Baking powder, 1 teaspoon1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar plus 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
-
Cornstarch, 1 teaspoon (as a thickener)1 tablespoon all-purpose flour or 1 1/2 teaspoons arrowroot
-
Gelatin1 1/4-ounce envelope = about 2 1/4 teaspoons