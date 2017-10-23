1-Day Dairy-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,500 Calories

Using some simple meal-planning strategies can make maintaining a healthy diet during pregnancy easy, especially if you're excluding foods like dairy items, due to an allergy or intolerance (or whatever your reason may be). Planning out your meals in advance helps to ensure you're getting all the nutrients you and your baby need for healthy growth and development, like protein, folate, calcium and iron. In this healthy-pregnancy meal plan, we made sure to hit the daily amounts needed for each of these nutrients by including healthy, whole-foods-based meal and snack ideas, while excluding dairy-containing ingredients. Each recipe in this meal plan meets our Healthy Pregnancy nutrition requirements, meaning they deliver healthy nutrients moms-to-be need more of and they don't have any off-limits foods like alcohol, raw eggs or deli meat. Each recipe also meets our Dairy-Free parameters, and has been checked (and rechecked) by a registered dietitian to make sure no dairy products made their way into the plan. This meal plan is set at 2,500 calories, but you may need more or fewer calories depending on your unique nutrition needs. Talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian about altering this meal plan to best suit your needs.