Friendsgiving
So you want to throw a Thanksgiving dinner for you and all your friends this year, but where to start? We've got you covered.
So you want to throw a Thanksgiving dinner for you and all your friends this year, but where to start? We've got you covered with everything you need from a menu that won't ruin your budget, to recipes for your friends with every dietary need under the sun and tips to get it all done without breaking a sweat.
Friendsgiving Survival Guide
Friendsgiving Recipe Must-Haves
Related Items
10 Budget-Friendly Kitchen Tools for Hosting the Best Friendsgiving
These gadgets and simple products will elevate your hosting game so you can focus on celebrating with those you care about.
29 Slow-Cooker Sides for an Easier Thanksgiving
To make your holiday cooking a little easier, try our crock pot Thanksgiving sides. From Brussels Sprouts with Lemon to Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Sausage Apple Stuffing, you'll be amazed at the versatility of your slow cooker. These are the best Thanksgiving side dishes you can set and forget.
The Best Friendsgiving Decor Ideas for Every Budget
Plus, delicious Friendsgiving recipes and entertaining tips to help your gathering go off without a hitch.
30 Make-Ahead Friendsgiving Dishes to Make Hosting a Breeze
This friendsgiving, we're all about eating deliciously without all the same-day cooking stress. You can prep these dishes hours or days ahead, so you can spend the holiday focusing on the folks you love. Whether you're hosting or contributing to a potluck, these holiday-ready recipes are sure to please.
Friendsgiving Recipes for Everyone
Related Items
Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Recipes
Just because you're gluten-free doesn't mean you have to forgo all of the yummy dishes that Thanksgiving has to offer! From gluten-free green bean casserole to gluten-free mashed potatoes, these recipes will make sure you have a healthy and delicious gluten-free Thanksgiving.
Vegetarian Thanksgiving Menu So Good No One Will Miss the Meat
This menu proves you don't have to serve a turkey to enjoy a festive feast.
The Ultimate Vegan Thanksgiving Menu Even Your Meat-Eating Friends Will Crave (Hold the Tofurkey)
Planning a vegan Thanksgiving? This menu delivers everything you need to make delicious, savory and satisfying vegan recipes that even your meat-eating friends will devour.