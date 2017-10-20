1-Day Healthy Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,900 Calories

Planning meals when pregnant can take a little bit more thought, as your body needs extra nutrients and energy. With some simple meal planning, getting the nourishment you need each day is easy. In this healthy meal plan for pregnancy, we've taken into account the nutrients you need more of when pregnant, like protein, folate, fiber, iron and calcium, and created a day's worth of balanced meals and snacks. Filled with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins, this plan delivers the nutrition you need in a delicious and exciting way. The recipes meet our Healthy Pregnancy nutrition parameters, meaning they deliver healthy nutrients moms-to-be need more of and they don't have any off-limit foods like alcohol or unpasteurized cheese. This meal plan is based on a 2,900-calorie diet, however you may need more or fewer calories depending on your unique nutrition needs. Talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian nutritionist to alter this plan to best suit you.