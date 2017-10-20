1-Day Healthy Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,900 Calories
Planning meals when pregnant can take a little bit more thought, as your body needs extra nutrients and energy. With some simple meal planning, getting the nourishment you need each day is easy. In this healthy meal plan for pregnancy, we've taken into account the nutrients you need more of when pregnant, like protein, folate, fiber, iron and calcium, and created a day's worth of balanced meals and snacks. Filled with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins, this plan delivers the nutrition you need in a delicious and exciting way. The recipes meet our Healthy Pregnancy nutrition parameters, meaning they deliver healthy nutrients moms-to-be need more of and they don't have any off-limit foods like alcohol or unpasteurized cheese. This meal plan is based on a 2,900-calorie diet, however you may need more or fewer calories depending on your unique nutrition needs. Talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian nutritionist to alter this plan to best suit you.
BREAKFAST
Breakfast (620 calories)
- 1 servingPeanut Butter-Strawberry-Kale Smoothiemixed with 1 tablespoon ground flax seed.
- 2 slices whole-wheat bread
- 1/2 avocado, mashed
Toast the bread and top with mashed avocado. Season with a pinch of pepper, and if desired, a dash of hot sauce.
A.M. SNACK
A.M. Snack (312 calories)
- 1 large banana
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
LUNCH
Lunch (688 calories)
English Muffin Pesto Pizza
- 1 whole-wheat English muffin
- 1/2 cup no-salt-added white beans, mashed
- 2 Tbsp. prepared pesto
- 1 cup baby spinach, chopped
- 2 thick slices ripe tomato
- 6 Tbsp. shredded whole-milk mozzarella
Split English muffin in half. Spread pesto evenly over each half. Top each half with spinach, tomato, and cheese. Broil in oven (or toaster oven) until cheese is melted, about 3-5 minutes
- 1 medium apple
- 10 roasted unsalted almonds
P.M. SNACK
P.M. Snack (401 calories)
Whole-Wheat Waffle Snack
- 2 whole-wheat waffles
- 1/2 cup low-fat Greek yogurt, divided
- 4 Tbsp. honey, divided
- 1 cup sliced strawberries
Toast waffles then top with yogurt and drizzle with honey. Top with sliced strawberries.
DINNER
Dinner (879 calories)
• 1 1/2 cups Summer Vegetable Chicken Tortilla Casserole
• 2 1/2 cups spinach, chopped
Serve casserole with a side of the spinach, dressed with 2 Tbsp. olive oil and 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar.
Daily Total: 2,894 calories, 112 grams protein, 56 grams fiber, 679 mcg folate, 20 mg iron, 1,776 mg calcium, 2,418 mg sodium
Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, protein, folate, fiber, iron, calcium and sodium. If you are concerned any nutrient in particular, talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian to alter this plan to best suit your individual nutrition needs.
