30-Day Slash Your Sugar Challenge

Though sugar may be sweet, most of us are getting way too much added sugars in our days. Rather than go completely sugar free this month, our goal was to help you cut down on sugar from processed foods and desserts and load up on healthier options. The recipes featured this month deliver protein, whole grains or vegetables to help keep your blood sugar from spiking and crashing. We also selected some sweet treats you can feel good about with little to no added sugar. This month is about eating healthy, staying sane and not letting your sugar intake get out of control. Join us for this 30-day challenge to slash your sugar.