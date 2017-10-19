1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,900 Calories
Eating healthy foods during your pregnancy can take a little bit more thought, as your body needs more nutrients and energy. And if you already follow a certain way of eating, like a plant-based vegetarian diet, there are even a few more nutrients to consider. To make meal planning easier, we created this one-day plan of healthy vegetarian meals for pregnancy to help make sure you get the nutrition you need. We made sure to hit the daily recommended amount for each of the nutrients of concern-protein, folate, iron, and calcium. You'll find a variety healthy foods that give your body and growing baby what it needs, while keeping your taste buds happy. The recipes meet our Healthy Pregnancy nutrition parameters, meaning they deliver healthy nutrients moms-to-be need more of and they don't have any off-limit foods like alcohol or unpasteurized cheese. This meal plan is set at 2,900 calories, but you may need more or fewer calories depending on your unique nutrition needs. Talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian about altering this meal plan to best suit your needs.
Breakfast
Breakfast (649 calories)
Avocado Toast with Pumpkin Seeds
• 2 slices whole wheat bread
• 1 avocado, mashed
• 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
• 2 1/2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds
Toast the bread and top with the mashed avocado. Squeeze lime juice over avocado and top with pumpkin seeds.
• 1 cup blueberries
A.M. Snack
A.M. Snack (497 calories)
• 1 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
• 1 cup sliced strawberries
• 1/3 cup granola
Top Greek yogurt with the strawberries with granola.
Lunch
Lunch (673 calories)
• 2 1/2 cups Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili
• 1/2 avocado, diced
• 2 Tbsp. sour cream
Top chili with diced avocado and sour cream.
• 1 medium orange
P.M. Snack
P.M. Snack (263 calories)
- 1/4 cup plain hummus
- 1/2 whole wheat pita (6-1/2-inch), cut into triangles
- 1 1/2 cup carrot sticks
Dinner
Dinner (818 calories)
- 1 servingSpaghetti Squash with Roasted Tomatoes, Beans and Almond Pesto
- 1/2 whole wheat pita (6-1/2-inch), toasted & drizzled 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 cups grapes to enjoy after dinner
Daily Total: 2,900 calories, 94 g protein, 77 g fiber, 740 mcg folate, 23 mg iron, 1,134 mg calcium, 2,302 mg sodium
Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, sodium, protein, folate, iron, and calcium. If you are concerned about any nutrient in particular, talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian to alter this meal plan to better suit your needs.
