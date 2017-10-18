1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,900 Calories​

With some smart meal planning, healthy and balanced eating can be easy and exciting. In this gluten-free pregnancy meal plan, you get all the nutrients you and your growing baby need with a full day of delicious meals and snacks. We made sure to hit the daily recommended amount for each of the nutrients you need more of when pregnant and eating gluten-free-calories, sodium, protein, fiber, folate, niacin, iron and calcium. The recipes meet our Healthy Pregnancy nutrition parameters, meaning they deliver higher amounts of the nutrients moms-to-be need more of, and they don't have any off-limits foods. This meal plan is set at 2,900 calories, but you may need more or fewer calories depending on your unique needs. Talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian about altering this meal plan to best suit you.