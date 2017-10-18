1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,900 Calories
With some smart meal planning, healthy and balanced eating can be easy and exciting. In this gluten-free pregnancy meal plan, you get all the nutrients you and your growing baby need with a full day of delicious meals and snacks. We made sure to hit the daily recommended amount for each of the nutrients you need more of when pregnant and eating gluten-free-calories, sodium, protein, fiber, folate, niacin, iron and calcium. The recipes meet our Healthy Pregnancy nutrition parameters, meaning they deliver higher amounts of the nutrients moms-to-be need more of, and they don't have any off-limits foods. This meal plan is set at 2,900 calories, but you may need more or fewer calories depending on your unique needs. Talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian about altering this meal plan to best suit you.
BREAKFAST
Breakfast (626 calories)
- 1 cup oats cooked in 1 cup low-fat milk and 1 cup water
- 1 tsp. maple syrup
- 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
Top oatmeal with maple syrup, cinnamon & walnuts.
• 2 cups cantaloupe
A.M. SNACK
A.M. Snack (305 calories)
- 1 cup 2% cottage cheese
- 1/2 cup canned sliced peaches, packed in water
- 2 Tbsp. sunflower seeds
Fill a bowl with cottage cheese and top with peaches and sunflower seeds.
LUNCH
Lunch (646 calories)
• 1 cup Super Green Edamame Salad
• 2 cups spinach
Serve edamame salad on top of spinach.
- 2 1/2 oz. Colby cheese
- 1 medium apple
P.M. SNACK
P.M. Snack (436 calories)
- 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter
- 2 brown rice cake
Spread peanut butter on rice cakes.
• 1 1/2 cup grapes
DINNER
Dinner (907 calories)
- 1 servingBlackberry BBQ Pork Chops with Collards and Corn
- 1 1/4 cup frozen brown rice, heated
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
Serve pork chops, collards and corn with a side of brown rice tossed with olive oil and a dried herbs of your choice, such as thyme or oregano.
• 1 cup blackberries to enjoy after dinner
Daily Total: 2,920 calories, 133 grams protein, 2,399 grams sodium, 52 grams fiber, 916 mcg folate, 16 mg iron, 1,707 mg calcium, 49 mcg niacin.
Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, sodium, protein, fiber, folate, niacin, iron and calcium. If you concerned about any nutrient in particular, like vitamin B12, talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian about altering this meal plan to better suit your needs.