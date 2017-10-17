1-Day Healthy Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,500 Calories
With the right balance of nutrients packed into delicious meals and snacks, this meal plan will give you and your baby exactly what's needed for a healthy pregnancy. Filled with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins, this plan provides healthy amounts of calories, protein, folate, fiber, iron and calcium (nutrients you need more of when pregnant). The recipes meet our Healthy Pregnancy nutrition parameters, meaning they deliver healthy nutrients that moms-to-be need more of, and they don't have any off-limits foods like alcohol or unpasteurized cheese. This meal plan is based on a 2,500-calorie diet; however, you may need more or fewer calories depending on your unique nutrition needs. Talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian nutritionist to alter this plan to best suit you.
BREAKFAST
Breakfast (535 calories)
- 1 servingPeanut Butter-Strawberry-Kale Smoothie
- 1 1/4 cups cereal, like Multi Grain Cheerios
- 1 cup unsweetened soymilk
A.M. SNACK
A.M. Snack (377 calories)
- 1 medium banana
- 2 Tbsp. peanut butter
- 1/2 ounce unsalted pistachios
LUNCH
Lunch (581 calories)
English-Muffin Pizza with Pesto
- 1 whole-wheat English muffin
- 3/4 cup no-salt-added white beans, mashed
- 2 Tbsp. prepared pesto
- 1/2 cup chopped spinach
- 2 thick slices ripe tomatoes
- 1/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
Split English muffin. Spread pesto evenly over each half. Top each half with spinach, tomato and cheese. Broil in oven (or toaster oven) until the cheese is melted, about 3 to 5 minutes.
• 1 cup (or about 10) baby carrots
P.M. SNACK
P.M. Snack (234 calories)
Strawberry-Topped Whole-Wheat Waffle
- 1 whole-wheat waffle
- 2 oz. plain low-fat Greek yogurt
- 2 tsp. honey
- 1 cup sliced strawberries
Toast waffle, then top with yogurt and drizzle with honey. Top with sliced strawberries.
DINNER
Dinner (789 calories)
- 1 1/2 cupsSummer Vegetable Chicken Tortilla Casserole
- 2 cups spinach
- 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. balsamic vinegar
Daily Total: 2,516 calories, 108 grams protein, 49 grams fiber, 882 mcg folate, 2,175 mg calcium, 27 mg iron, 2,089 mg sodium
Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, protein, folate, fiber, iron, calcium and sodium. If you are concerned any nutrient in particular, talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian to alter this plan to best suit your individual nutrition needs.