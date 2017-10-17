1-Day Healthy Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,500 Calories

With the right balance of nutrients packed into delicious meals and snacks, this meal plan will give you and your baby exactly what's needed for a healthy pregnancy. Filled with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins, this plan provides healthy amounts of calories, protein, folate, fiber, iron and calcium (nutrients you need more of when pregnant). The recipes meet our Healthy Pregnancy nutrition parameters, meaning they deliver healthy nutrients that moms-to-be need more of, and they don't have any off-limits foods like alcohol or unpasteurized cheese. This meal plan is based on a 2,500-calorie diet; however, you may need more or fewer calories depending on your unique nutrition needs. Talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian nutritionist to alter this plan to best suit you.