1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,500 Calories

With the delicious and balanced meals in this meal plan, you'll get exactly what you need for a healthy gluten-free pregnancy. We made sure to hit the daily recommended amount for each of the nutrients you need more of when pregnant and eating gluten-free-calories, sodium, protein, fiber, folate, niacin, iron and calcium-delivered in the form of satisfying meals and snacks. The recipes meet our Healthy Pregnancy nutrition parameters, meaning they deliver higher amounts of the nutrients moms-to-be need more of, and they don't have any off-limits foods. Each recipe also meets our Gluten-Free parameters, and has been check by a registered dietitian to make sure no gluten-containing foods made their way onto the menu. This meal plan is set at 2,500 calories, but you may need more or fewer calories depending on your unique needs. Talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian about altering this meal plan to best suit you.