1-Day Dairy Free Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

Going dairy-free because of an allergy or intolerance (or whatever your reason may be), means a little more planning needs to happen to make sure you get the nutrients you need each day. The planning part is made easy with all of EatingWell's delicious dairy-free recipes. Choose a handful of healhy recipes that you'd like to try and work them into your daily routine, like we did here in this dairy-free, lactose-free meal plan.

Because dairy items typically provide the bulk of calcium in the diet (which helps to keep bones strong), excluding them means it may be hard to meet your daily calcium needs. Consider speaking with your health care provider about starting a daily calcium supplement and make sure to include plenty of non-dairy calcium-rich foods into your diet, like kale, broccoli and almonds. To help even more, we made sure to include plenty of potassium-rich foods in this plan, such as cantaloupe, bananas, and avocado, since research has shown a diet high in potassium has a positive effect on bone health.

Breakfast:

Breakfast (437 calories)

Salsa & Egg Toast

2 slices whole-wheat bread, toasted

2 large eggs, cooked in 1 tsp. olive oil or coat pan with a thin layer of cooking spray (1-second spray). Season with a pinch each of kosher salt and pepper.

2 Tbsp. chunky pico de gallo or salsa

Top toast with egg and salsa.

• 1 medium banana

A.M. Snack:

Green Fruit Salad

A.M. Snack (190 calories)

• 1 1/2 cups Green Fruit Salad

• 10 roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch:

Black Bean & Mango Salad

Lunch (493 calories)

2 cupsBlack Bean & Mango Salad

7 tortilla chips

1 1/2 cups cubed cantaloupe

P.M. Snack:

P.M. Snack (218 calories)

5 whole wheat crackers

1/4 cup hummus

1 cup cucumber slices

Dinner:

Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto Shrimp

Dinner (633 calories)

• 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp

• 2 slices whole-wheat baguette, drizzled with 1 Tbsp. olive oil and seasoned with a pinch each of salt & pepper.

Evening Snack:

Evening Snack (49 calories)

• 1 cup halved strawberries

Daily Totals: 2,019 calories, 223 g carbohydrates, 43 g fiber, 79 g protein, 101 g fat, 4,560 mg potassium, 2,334 mg sodium.