1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Kids' Meal Plan: 1,800 Calories

Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD October 16, 2017
With meals and snacks as delicious as the recipes in this vegetarian meal plan, getting your kids to eat their fruits and veggies is made easy.

In this 1-day kid-approved vegetarian meal plan, delicious meals and snacks combine for a day of healthy, balanced eating. Eating vegetarian is a healthy way to pack in tons of nutritious foods and can help to prevent health issues down the road, like cardiovascular disease and diabetes (thanks to the extra fiber that comes from plenty of fruits, veggies, whole grains and beans, and the healthy fats that come from nuts and seeds). We made sure to include vegetarian foods high in calcium, protein, iron, zinc and fiber-the nutrients kids need more of as they grow and develop.

This 1,800-calorie meal plan is a healthy calorie level for kids 9 to 13 years old. Because each child grows at a different rate, speak to your health care provider and a dietitian to find the calorie level that best suits your child. The 1,400 and 1,600-calorie versions of this meal plan may be better suited for younger kids ages 4-8 years old.

BREAKFAST

Breakfast (363 calories)

• 1 1/4 cup Kitty-Cat Oatmeal Bowl

• 1 cup strawberries

A.M. SNACK

A.M. Snack (129 calories)

  • 1 cup edamame pods, steamed (either in microwave or on the stove top)
  • Season with a pinch of coarse salt

LUNCH

Lunch (435 calories)

• 1 serving Black Bean Quesadilla

• 6 whole-grain tortilla chips

P.M. SNACK

P.M. Snack (200 calories)

  • 1 medium apple
  • 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

DINNER

Dinner (549 calories)

Serve meatballs and sauce over pasta. Top with Parmesan cheese.

  • 1/2 cup steamed broccoli
  • 1 cup low-fat milk

EVENING SNACK

Evening Snack (146 calories)

  • 1/2 cup non-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips

Top the yogurt with chocolate chips to enjoy after dinner.

Daily Total: 1,822 calories, 84 grams protein, 1,626 grams sodium, 44 grams fiber, 1,256 mg calcium, 16 mg iron, 10 mg zinc

Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, fiber, sodium, calcium, iron and zinc. If you are concerned about any nutrient in particular, talk with your health care provided about altering this meal plan to best suit your child's individual nutrition needs.

