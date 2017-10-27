1-Day Dairy-Free Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Because dairy items typically provide the bulk of calcium in the diet (which helps to keep bones strong), excluding them means it may be hard to meet your daily calcium needs. Consider speaking with your health care provider about starting a daily calcium supplement and make sure to include plenty of non-dairy calcium-rich foods into your diet, like kale, broccoli and almonds. To help even more, we made sure to include plenty of potassium-rich foods in this plan, such as cantaloupe, bananas, and avocado, since research has shown a diet high in potassium has a positive effect on bone health. Whatever your reason for avoiding dairy, eating healthy and delicious meals is made simple with this 1-day meal plan.