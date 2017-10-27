1-Day Dairy-Free Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
Eating healthy while managing food allergies and intolerances is made easier with meal planning. With EatingWell's allergy-friendly recipes and meal plans, making nutritious, safe meals is simple. This dairy-free, lactose-free meal plan maps our a day of delicious meals and snacks, totally free of dairy-containing ingredients.
Because dairy items typically provide the bulk of calcium in the diet (which helps to keep bones strong), excluding them means it may be hard to meet your daily calcium needs. Consider speaking with your health care provider about starting a daily calcium supplement and make sure to include plenty of non-dairy calcium-rich foods into your diet, like kale, broccoli and almonds. To help even more, we made sure to include plenty of potassium-rich foods in this plan, such as cantaloupe, bananas, and avocado, since research has shown a diet high in potassium has a positive effect on bone health. Whatever your reason for avoiding dairy, eating healthy and delicious meals is made simple with this 1-day meal plan.
Breakfast:
Breakfast (337 calories)
Salsa-Topped Egg Toast
- 1 slice whole-wheat bread, toasted
- 2 large eggs, cooked in 1/4 tsp. olive oil or coat pan with a thin layer of cooking spray (1-second spray). Season with a pinch each of kosher salt and pepper.
- 2 Tbsp. chunky pico de gallo or salsa
Top toast with egg and salsa.
• 1 medium banana
A.M. Snack:
A.M. Snack (118 calories)
• 3/4 cup Green Fruit Salad
• 8 almonds
Lunch:
Lunch (382 calories)
• 1 cups Black Bean & Mango Salad
P.M. Snack:
P.M. Snack (178 calories)
- 3 whole wheat crackers
- 1/4 cup hummus
- 1 cup cucumber slices
Dinner:
Dinner (495 calories)
• 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp
• 1 cup strawberries to enjoy for dessert
Daily Totals: 1,511 calories, 156 g carbohydrates, 35 g fiber, 68 g protein, 72 g fat, 3,834 mg potassium, 1,831 mg sodium.
Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, sodium and potassium. If you are concerned about any nutrient in particular, like calcium, consult with your healthy care provider about altering this meal plan to best fit your needs.