1-Day Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 2,000 Calories

Food allergies and intolerances don't need to stand in the way of healthy eating. With some simple planning, eating with allergies and intolerances is made easy. In this pre-planned dairy-free, gluten free meal plan, delicious meals and snacks combine for a nutritious day of eating, completely free of dairy and gluten-containing ingredients. We made sure to include foods high in folate, potassium and niacin-three nutrients that can be lacking in a dairy-free, gluten-free diet. You'll find plenty of fresh fruits and veggies, bean, legumes, and lean protein that will keep you feeling satisfied and nourished all day long.