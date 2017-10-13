1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,500 Calories

Eating healthy foods during your pregnancy can take a little bit more thought, as your body needs more nutrients and energy. And if you already follow a certain way of eating, like a plant-based vegetarian diet, there are even a few more nutrients to consider. To make meal planning easier, we created this one-day plan of healthy vegetarian meals for pregnancy to help you get the nutrition you need. We made sure to hit the daily recommended amount for each of the important nutrients during pregnancy-protein, folate, iron, and calcium. You'll find a variety healthy foods that give your body and growing baby what it needs, while keeping your taste buds happy. The recipes meet our Healthy Pregnancy nutrition parameters, meaning they deliver healthy nutrients moms-to-be need more of and they don't have any off-limit foods like alcohol or unpasteurized cheese. This meal plan is set at 2,500 calories, but you may need more or fewer calories depending on your unique nutrition needs. Talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian about altering this meal plan to best suit your needs.