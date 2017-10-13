1-Day Dairy-Free Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
Planning healthy, balanced meals when you have multiple food allergies or intolerances to gluten and dairy is made easy with smart meal planning. Save a few favorite go-to dairy-free, gluten-free recipes that you can easily incorporate into your meals each week. Try to choose foods high in folate, potassium and niacin-three nutrients that can be lacking in a dairy-free, gluten-free diet. This 1,500-calorie gluten-free dairy-free meal plan features tasty recipes and snack ideas to create a balanced day of eating-and will help you get the nutrients your body needs. You'll find plenty of fresh fruits and veggies, bean, legumes, and lean protein that combine for some delicious eats.
Breakfast
Breakfast (351 calories)
• 1 serving All Greens Smoothie Bowl
• 1 slice whole grain bread, toasted
Drizzle toast with 1/4 tsp. olive oil and season with a pinch of coarse salt.
A.M. Snack
A.M. Snack (200 calories)
Salt & Pepper Edamame Pods
- 1 cup edamame pods, steamed (either in the microwave or on the stove top)
- Sprinkle with coarse salt and ground pepper to taste.
Lunch
Lunch (385 calories)
White Beans & Veggie Salad
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 3/4 cup veggies of your choice (try cucumbers and tomatoes)
- 1/3 cup white beans, rinsed
- 1/2 avocado, diced
Combine ingredients and top salad with 1 Tbsp. red-wine vinegar, 1 Tbsp. olive oil and freshly ground pepper.
P.M. Snack
P.M. Snack (82 calories)
• 1 1/2 cups cantaloupe
Dinner
Dinner (526 calories)
• 2 cups Spinach & Mushroom Salad
Daily Totals: 1,507 calories, 60 grams protein, 160 grams carbohydrates, 40 g fiber, 77 g fat, 1,573 mg sodium, 568 mcg folate, 4,016 mg potassium, 21 mg niacin.
Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, fiber, sodium, potassium, niacin and folate. If a particular nutrient is of concern, such as vitamin B12, consider speaking with your health care provider about altering this plan to fit your individual health needs.