1-Day Dairy-Free Gluten-Free Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Planning healthy, balanced meals when you have multiple food allergies or intolerances to gluten and dairy is made easy with smart meal planning. Save a few favorite go-to dairy-free, gluten-free recipes that you can easily incorporate into your meals each week. Try to choose foods high in folate, potassium and niacin-three nutrients that can be lacking in a dairy-free, gluten-free diet. This 1,500-calorie gluten-free dairy-free meal plan features tasty recipes and snack ideas to create a balanced day of eating-and will help you get the nutrients your body needs. You'll find plenty of fresh fruits and veggies, bean, legumes, and lean protein that combine for some delicious eats.