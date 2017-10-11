Why You Should Always Shop at Trader Joe's on Tuesday or Wednesday

You'll never want to shop at Trader Joe's on any other day when you learn why Tuesdays and Wednesday's are the best days to go.

No matter how much time you carve out for grocery shopping, it seems any trip to Trader Joe's will be cramped and crowded, with long lines and the disappointment of your favorite items being out of stock. But apparently there is a little-known secret from employees to make your next haul easy, breezy and worthwhile: shop on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Best Time to Shop at Trader Joe's

According to one very in-depth Reddit "Ask Me Anything" session, managers offered their insider expertise, explaining that most shoppers hit TJ's on Saturday or Sunday. "I think it's hilarious people go on Sunday and complain that we are so busy," one wrote. "Tuesday and Wednesday are the best days. Early morning… right when we open is honestly the best time to go. We get fresh produce in every morning so you can get the best products, and some stuff actually will sell out for the day around 2 to 4 p.m., including perishable and nonperishable items."

If only we had known this years ago! Then we could avoid the dreaded weekend schlep and stick to early-morning trips at 8 a.m.—or, at the very least, grocery runs after work—in the middle of the week. Imagine: A fraction of the fellow shoppers, fully loaded shelves and freezers, and employees with more than enough time to answer all of your questions.

​​Yogurt

Try Before You Buy

Of course, we also combed through the rest of the thread to find more tricks for your next trip to TJ's, like the "try anything" policy. The same Trader Joe's manager said: "I LOVE when customers ask to try products!!!! Yes, you get to eat as much as you want and the remainder will be given to crew members. Chips, candy, snacks… anything you can just open and eat." This way, you can make sure you like that head-scratching avocado-citrus Greek yogurt before you fork over cash for it.

Don't Like It? Return It!