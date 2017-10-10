1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Aging Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD October 10, 2017
Incorporating more plant-based foods into your diet is a great way to boost your health at all stages of life. A vegetarian diet has been shown to reduce your risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and even certain types of cancer, thanks to more fiber and less saturated fat. In this 1-day vegetarian plan for healthy aging, we left out the meat but included lean sources of plant-based protein (like chickpeas and tofu) and added other healthy foods for aging like calcium-rich milk and yogurt, and fiber-filled berries, popcorn and flaxseed. With the help of this simple meal plan, you'll get all the nutrients you need to stay healthy and age well.

Healthy Aging Recipes for Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner & Snacks

How To Make the Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl

BREAKFAST

Breakfast (345 calories)

  • 1 1/2 cups whole-grain cereal, such as Cheerios
  • 2 1/2 tsp. ground flaxseed
  • 1/3 cup blueberries
  • 1 1/2 cups skim milk

Mix flaxseed into the cereal and top with blueberries and milk.

A.M. SNACK

A.M. Snack (220 calories)

  • 1 cup raspberries
  • 1 cup plain low-fat yogurt

Top raspberries with yogurt. For even more flavor, top with fresh mint and lemon zest.

LUNCH

Lunch (390 calories)

• 1 serving Hoisin-Sesame Salad with Baked Tofu

• 1 cup cubed cantaloupe

P.M. SNACK

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

• 2 cups air-popped popcorn seasoned with a pinch each salt and pepper

DINNER

Dinner (493 calories)

• 1 serving Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl

• 2 cups shredded romaine lettuce

Serve the chickpea mixture atop a big pile of shredded romaine.

Daily Total: 1,510 calories, 66 grams protein, 1,710 grams sodium, 37 grams fiber, 1,520 mg calcium

Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, protein, fiber, sodium and calcium. If you are concerned about any one nutrient in particular, speak with your health care provider about altering this meal plan to best suit your needs.

