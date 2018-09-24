Take your traditional pumpkin carving up a notch with free printable stencils for pineapple jack-o'-lanterns and more.

Move Over, Pumpkin: These Fruit and Vegetable Jack-O'-Lanterns Are Winning Halloween This Year

(Photo: KonArt/Getty Images)

Halloween is a time for crazy costumes, creepy-fun recipes, trick-or-treating, pumpkin-flavored everything and, of course, jack-o'-lanterns! This year, take your traditional pumpkin carving up a notch with these four fruit and vegetable jack-o'-lanterns. Use our free printable stencils to create your next holiday-party centerpiece.

Below are step-by-step directions and FREE printable templates for all of your jack-o'-lantern faces.

Classic Happy-Face Pineapple Jack-O'-Lantern

Pineapple

You'll need:

a large sharp knife

large spoon

scissors

printable stencil

toothpicks

a small carving knife

tea candle

How-to:

1. Using the large knife, cut off the top of the pineapple, right below the crown. (Save the crown.)

2. Then take your knife and run it around the inside of the pineapple about a 1/4 to 1/2 inch away from the peel. Make sure the knife is pointed away from your body to avoid slipping.

3. Scoop out the insides of the pineapple with your large spoon and save them for a fruit salad or a healthy snack.

4. Then take your scissors and cut along the dotted lines on the stencil. Secure the stencil to the pineapple with tape or toothpicks. Cut out the face with your carving knife to create your jack-o'-lantern.

5. Put a small tea candle inside the pineapple and put the crown back on, securing it with toothpicks if necessary.

Ghoul Watermelon Jack-O'-Lantern

Watermelon

You'll need:

a large sharp knife

large spoon or melon baller

scissors

printable stencil

toothpicks

a small carving knife

tea candle

How-to:

1. Using the large knife, cut off one end of the watermelon about one-fourth of the way down from the top. Set aside.

2. Cut around the inside of the watermelon about 1/4 to 1/2 inch away from the peel, pointing the blade of the knife away from yourself to avoid slipping.

3. Scoop out the fruit with a large spoon or melon baller and save it to use as a snack or in a fruit salad.

4. Take your scissors and cut the stencil along the dotted line. Secure the stencil to the hollowed-out melon using tape or toothpicks. Cut out the face with the carving knife to create your jack-o'-lantern.

5. Once your carving is complete, put a tea candle inside and secure the top of the watermelon back on with toothpicks.

Kitty Cat Bell Pepper Jack-O'-Lantern

Kitties

You'll need:

a small knife

a spoon

scissors

printable stencil

toothpicks

a small carving knife (or X-Acto knife)

tea light

How-to:

1. Cut around the stem end of the bell pepper using the small knife. Set aside.

2. Scoop out the seeds with the spoon.

3. Take your scissors and cut the stencil along the dotted lines. Secure the stencil to the front of the bell pepper using tape or toothpicks. Cut out the face with your carving knife (or an X-Acto knife) to create your jack-o'-lantern.

4. Put a tea light inside and secure the top of the bell pepper back on using toothpicks, if necessary.

Scary Smiley-Face Winter Squash Jack-O'-Lantern

Winter squash

You'll need:

a large knife

a large spoon

scissors

printable stencil

toothpicks

a carving knife

tea light

How-to:

1. Using your large knife, cut off the top of the winter squash. (It will take some pressure.) Set aside.

2. Then, using the large spoon, scoop out the insides until you are only about 1/2 inch away from the skin. Save the insides for another recipe, such as soup.

3. Take your scissors and cut the stencil along the dotted lines. Secure the stencil to the front of the hollowed-out squash using tape or toothpicks. Cut out the face with your carving knife to create your jack-o'-lantern.

4. Place a tea light inside and secure the top back on the squash with toothpicks, if necessary.