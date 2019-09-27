30 Days of Whole Food Challenge

Eat less processed foods and get healthier this month.

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Updated September 30, 2021
Want to eat more vegetables? Fuel up with fruits? Ditch added sugars and ingredients you can't pronounce? Feed your body right with 30 days of real food. Rather than restriction, this 30-day reset focuses on all the delicious whole food you will be eating. Includes 30 days of healthy real food dinners.

30 Days of Healthy Whole Food Dinners

Eat More Real Food

The Rules of the Whole Food Challenge

Clean Eating Foods List

Healthy Whole Food Choices

7 Tips for Clean Eating

Your guide to eating more whole foods and reducing processed foods. These are our best tips to help you start eating clean—recipes included.

12 Fiber-Rich Foods to Help with Good Gut Bacteria

New research shows that certain types of fiber are better for improving your gut health. Find out which foods you should add to your diet.

3 Ways to Limit Processed Foods (& the Ones You Should Keep in Your Diet)

Learn which packaged foods to limit and which can be part of a healthy diet.

9 of the World's Healthiest Spices & Herbs You Should Be Eating

People around the world have known for centuries about the healing power of herbs and spices. Here's the science behind why they are so good for you, and tips for how to get your fill.

Whole Food Meal Plans

Whole-Food Plant-Based Meal Plan

7-Day Whole Food Meal Plan

Tips for Eating More Whole Foods

5 Tasty Tricks to Make Clean-Eating Desserts Without Added Sugar

You can still eat dessert if you're eating clean. Here's how.

 

5 Tips for Making Clean-Eating Breakfasts

Have an easy, nutritious breakfast that helps you meet your clean eating goals with these recipes and tips.

Science-Approved Tricks to Outsmart Your Sugar Cravings

Overcome your urge for sweet treats, no matter how tempting the eye candy (or real candy!).

5 Tips for Making Clean-Eating Snacks

Plus, which foods to ditch to eat clean.

