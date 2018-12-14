Healthy Make-Ahead Lunch Meal Plan for the Work Week

With some light prep at the beginning of the week, healthy lunches come together easily for 5 days of packable meals.

A little meal prep can go a long way to guarantee you have a healthy week of meals at the ready. With this make-ahead lunch meal plan, some light prep at the beginning of the week sets you up for 5 days of delicious lunches, perfect for the busy work weeks. The recipes in the plan are simple to make, easily portable and use similar ingredients, which helps to keep the shopping list short and the grocery bill reasonable. Set aside an hour on Sunday to bust out the prep steps and enjoy this week of healthy lunches.

Sunday Meal Prep = 1 hour (hands on)

Look for the "Evening Meal Prep" notes on Days 1, 2, 3 & 4-these are the last minute-things you need to do to get your lunch ready for the following day.

chicken

This fresh Mediterranean-style salad combines lean chicken, Greek vinaigrette, feta cheese, olives and plenty of veggies to create a filling salad with zesty flavor. Having pre-chopped your salad ingredients as part of your Sunday meal-prep, this lunch takes only a few minutes to put together. Serve the salad with a piece of hearty whole-grain bread or fresh fruit for extra staying power.

Meal-Prep Tip: Shred cooked chicken while it's still slightly warm, as it gets harder to pull apart after it's refrigerated. Wait to dress your salad until you're ready to eat, otherwise your veggies will get soggy. Or try packing the salad in a mason jar- start by adding the dressing on the bottom, and then layering with the chicken and the veggies.

Evening Meal Prep: Make the Roast Beef, Arugula and Pickled Onion Wrap for tomorrow's lunch.

Roast Beef, Arugula, and Pickled Onion Wrap

The quick-pickled onions and addition of mango chutney to this wrap make it much more exciting than the standard meat-and-cheese lunch sandwich. Having made the pickles in advance, using a pre-made mango chutney, and pre-sliced deli meat, makes the assembly super quick. Roll-up the wrap either the evening before or in the morning before work in a quick 5 minutes, and you're ready to go. Pair it with a side of fruit to complete the meal.

Evening Meal Prep:Finish the last few steps to make the Curry Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps. With the celery, grapes, and chicken already pre-prepped from Sunday, all that's left to do is mix in the Greek yogurt, salt, pepper, curry powder, and almonds. Pack the lettuce leaves and chicken salad separately and build the wraps once you are ready to eat.

Day 3: Curry Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps

Curry Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps

Combine the pre-cooked chicken you made on Sunday with chopped celery, red grapes, Greek yogurt, sliced almonds and-to switch things up from a traditional chicken-salad recipe-curry powder. Pack the lettuce leaves and chicken salad separately and build the wraps once you are ready to eat. This high-protein lunch will keep you feeling full and satisfied all afternoon, preventing that afternoon slump.

Evening Meal Prep: Make the Mediterranean Edamame Toss. Have some for dinner tonight (try it paired with this salmon recipe), and save a serving of this tasty grain salad for tomorrow's lunch!

Day 4: Mediterranean Edamame Toss

Mediterranean Edamame Toss

This superfood lunch is packed with protein from the quinoa and edamame and has plenty of veggies, too. Making this the night before, allows the flavors to meld together, so it's even tastier when you have it for lunch. Pair this lunch with a piece of fruit.

Evening Meal Prep: Prepare the egg-and-avocado salad mixture. Wait to assemble the wrap until tomorrow morning or right before eating, so that the wrap doesn't get too soggy.

Day 5: Chipotle Ranch Egg Salad Wraps

Cheap Healthy Lunches for Work

This recipe puts a Southwestern spin on the traditional egg-salad, with the help of chipotle peppers and zesty ranch dressing. Making the hard-boiled eggs at the beginning of the week, and preparing the rest of the recipe the night before means this lunch comes together quickly the day of.