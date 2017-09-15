8 Pumpkin Spice Products Better (and Healthier!) than a Pumpkin Spice Latte

The days are getting shorter, the air's getting colder, the leaves are turning and across the nation and things are getting spicier-and by that, we mean pumpkin spice, in particular.

The bad news: You may want to reconsider your PSL habit. The signature grande 16-ounce Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks (made with 2% milk and topped with whipped cream) weighs in at 380 calories and a whopping 50 grams of sugar! While some of this sugar is found naturally in the milk, that still leaves 32 grams of added sugar. That's 8 teaspoons in one cup of coffee. Considering women should get no more than 6 teaspoons a day of added sugar, and men no more than 9 teaspoons, the PSL seems like a true indulgence.

The good news: These 8 healthier pumpkin-y products let you indulge your need for pumpkin spice without going overboard on calories and sugar.

Related: These Pumpkin Spice Recipes Have Us Dreaming of Fall

Siggi's Pumpkin & Spice 2% Yogurt

Siggi's Pumpkin & Spice 2% Yogurt

Calories: 140

Sugars: 11 grams

You'll save: 240 calories and 39 grams of sugar

Delightfully pumpkin-y, this yogurt is so thick and creamy, you might be tempted to put it in a pie crust and serve it for dessert. It only contains 11 grams of sugar per serving, which is relatively low for a flavored yogurt. Added bonus? It packs an impressive 15 grams of protein.

Purely Elizabeth Pumpkin Cinnamon Ancient Grain Granola

Granola

Calories: 140

Sugars: 6 grams

You'll save: 240 calories and 44 grams of sugar

Try topping your morning yogurt with a sprinkle of this extra-crunchy vegan and gluten-free granola. Each serving has only 6 grams of sugar and is packed with good-for-you sunflower and pumpkin seeds. The best thing about it if you're a true pumpkin spice fan? It's available year-round.

Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn

Angie's Boom Chicka Pop Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn

Calories: 140

Sugars: 11 grams

You'll save: 240 calories and 39 grams of sugar

The ultimate snack for a fall movie night, this pleasantly crunchy popcorn, drizzled with pumpkin glaze, will shower your taste buds with all the right sweet and spicy pumpkin flavor. With only 140 calories and 11 grams of sugar per serving, you can snack away.

Pumpkin Spice RX Bar

Pumpkin Spice RX Bar Photo Courtesy of: RXBar

Calories: 210

Sugars: 14 grams

You'll save: 170 calories and 36 grams of sugar

Your favorite whole-foods bar just got tastier. The pumpkin spice flavor, made with real pumpkin and no added sugars, contains 12 grams of protein. Think: the taste of pumpkin-pie filling combined with the texture of a chewy caramel in a satisfying, good-for-you bar.

Nature's Path Organic Pumpkin Spice Waffles

Nature's Path Organic Pumpkin Spice Waffles Photo Courtesy of: Nature's Path Organic

Calories: 210

Sugars: 6 grams

You'll save: 170 calories and 44 grams of sugar

Made with real pumpkin and with 9 grams of whole grains per serving, two of these waffles will surely satisfy all your pumpkin spice cravings and keep you full until lunch.

Mrs. Thinster's Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Mrs. Thinster's Pumpkin Spice Cookies Photo Courtesy of: Mrs. Thinster's

Calories: 140

Sugars: 11 grams

You'll save: 240 calories and 39 grams of sugar

These buttery, crispy cookies bursting with cinnamon, vanilla and nutmeg flavor are especially tasty enjoyed with a cup of coffee. With a serving size of five cookies, this snack will definitely leave you satisfied.

Barbara's Pumpkin Puffins

Barbara's Pumpkin Puffins Photo courtesy of Barbara's

Calories: 110

Sugars: 5 grams

You'll save: 270 calories and 45 grams of sugar

With a splash of milk, this toasted corn, oat and rice cereal is just the right amount of sweet and crispy, with a mere 5 grams of sugar per cup. The perfect breakfast for a busy autumn morning.

KIND Caramel Almond Pumpkin Spice Bar

KIND Caramel Almond Pumpkin Spice Bar

Calories: 200

Sugars: 5 grams

You'll save: 180 calories and 45 grams of sugar

You can always count on KIND to deliver a satisfying snack you can feel good about eating. This limited-edition pumpkin spice bar-tasting like pumpkin pie and sweet caramel, filled with whole foods and containing only 5 grams of sugar plus 4 grams of protein-definitely doesn't disappoint.