5 Healthy Snack Hacks Kids Will Love

Kids got a snack attack in Aisle 5? We're here to help you win that battle with some healthier ideas.

It's a well-known fact that taking the kids to the grocery store can be a recipe for Aisle 5 tears and catastrophic meltdowns. What starts out as a fun ride in the blue racecar shopping cart can soon turn into a full-on battle as those little eyes spot boxes of sugar-laden snacks. From toaster pastries to peanut butter cups, it's amazing how fast the word "pleeeease" can kick back into their vocabulary.

We're here to help you win that battle. Instead of giving in to the pleas for too-sweet treats, whip up any of these ideas for kids' snacks that are just as healthy and delicious as they are fun to eat. So next time you're headed to the store with the little ones, print off these recipes, avoid the trigger aisles and let the kids help shop for the ingredients to make these homemade alternatives.

1. Sweet Treats with a Little Less Sugar

Healthy Toaster Pastries Snack

Recreate the iconic breakfast pastry without the sugar overload by filling whole-grain graham crackers with strawberry jam and topping them with cream cheese "frosting."

2. Dessert for Breakfast for Snack!

Blueberry Pancake Frozen Yogurt Pops

Make breakfast foods an anytime snack by whipping up these easy blueberry pancake frozen yogurt pops. Serve them fully assembled or place a few on each child's plate and let them top their own with "butter and syrup" (a peach slice and honey).

3. Disguise Protein as Ice Cream

Peanut Butter Energy Bites

The kids won't even be missing those candy peanut butter cups when you serve up these adorable protein-packed energy balls disguised as melted ice cream cones.

4. Dunk It to Win It

Pine-Apple Spear Fruit & Yogurt Cup

Kids will be running to the table when you turn basic fruits like apples and pineapple into fun fruit parfaits! Cut the pineapple into spears for easy dunking or, for younger children, cut pineapple into smaller pieces. Download our free printable cut-out template to add a face decoration to the cup.

5. Make Your Own Snack Packs

5 Adorable Kid-Snack Hacks That Will Make You Parent of the Year