Making Pizza With a Pizza Stone and Pizza Peel

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Most of us love a good slice of pizza–delivery, homemade or frozen pizza. But as much as we want our homemade pizza to taste just like delivery, it's pretty challenging. That challenge is usually with the crust.

One way to ensure a really great pizza crust is to use a wood-burning brick oven that reaches a temperature of at least 600°F. Most conventional ovens don't operate at such high heat, so you have to do some workarounds. Fortunately, we have a really good one: you can transform your regular oven into a pizza oven by baking directly on a hot pizza stone and removing it with a pizza peel. Here's how to do it.

Image zoom

Using a Pizza Stone

The unglazed clay surface absorbs and distributes heat evenly, producing a crispy crust, but this is how to do it correctly:

Place a pizza stone in the oven on the lowest rack. Placing the stone in a cold oven is very important because if you put the cold stone into a hot oven, the stone will crack and break–it's called thermal shock. Allow at least 30 minutes for the stone to heat before you cook the pizza. Let the dough come to room temperature before baking. If cold dough is placed directly on a hot stone, the abrupt change in temperature may also cause the stone to crack.

Pro Tip: Because pizza stones are porous, they absorb odors. Avoid using soap to clean them. Wash with hot water and use baking soda to remove stubborn stains.

Image zoom

Using a Pizza Peel

The best way to transfer a pizza to a stone is to use a paddle called a pizza peel–and it is much easier to slide a small pizza from a peel than to slide a large one. Here are a few tips: