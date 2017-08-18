Whether you opt for a sweet, fruity pie like Strawberry-Rhubarb Frangipane Tart or a savory classic like Tomato Pie, there's nothing better than a slice of pie. Not only are the options for filling endless, but so are the crusts and the designs you can make with them. Learn how to crimp or flute pie crust for a show-stopping dessert or savory dish that will have everyone clamoring for a second slice.

How to Crimp Pie Crust

hands using a fork to crimp the edge of a pie crust Credit: Jennifer Causey

Use a fork to crimp the edge and achieve even lines. Be sure not to press too hard on the crust or else you risk tearing through the dough. A crimped edge adds a nice visual element to any pie. Try recipes like Honey-Sweetened Cherry Pie or Chocolate Chess Pie, which feature a crimped pie crust.

How to Flute Pie Crust

two hands to pinching ("flute") the edge of a pie crust Credit: Jennifer Causey