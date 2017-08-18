How to Crimp or Flute Pie Crust
Learn the secrets to making beautiful and healthy pie crusts.
Pictured Recipe: Whole-Wheat Pie Crust
Whether you opt for a sweet, fruity pie like Strawberry-Rhubarb Frangipane Tart or a savory classic like Tomato Pie, there's nothing better than a slice of pie. Not only are the options for filling endless, but so are the crusts and the designs you can make with them. Learn how to crimp or flute pie crust for a show-stopping dessert or savory dish that will have everyone clamoring for a second slice.
How to Crimp Pie Crust
Use a fork to crimp the edge and achieve even lines. Be sure not to press too hard on the crust or else you risk tearing through the dough. A crimped edge adds a nice visual element to any pie. Try recipes like Honey-Sweetened Cherry Pie or Chocolate Chess Pie, which feature a crimped pie crust.
How to Flute Pie Crust
Use two hands to pinch ("flute") the edge of the crust: push your thumb from one hand in between the thumb and index finger of the opposite. Or use one hand to pinch ("flute") the edge of the crust between your thumb and the side of your index finger. Either method will achieve a stunning crust. Try recipes like Maple-Ginger Apple Pie or Purple Sweet Potato Pie, which feature a fluted pie crust.
