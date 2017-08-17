30-Day Meatless May Challenge
Want to try going meatless for a month? Follow along with our daily tips and easy vegetarian recipe ideas.
Ever wondered what it would be like to cut out meat, but never been exclusively vegan or vegetarian? This Meatless May Challenge is for you. Try our 30 days of plant-based recipes that focus on simple meal ideas and pantry staples. Plus, get healthy veggie swaps and tips. Beginners welcome.
- Day 1: Try this recipe: Our Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach are healthy, filling and pantry-friendly. Not to mention, they are a perfect weeknight meal in a pinch.
- Day 2: Snack on nuts: Nuts are a great source of protein, nutrients and healthy fats. Along with protein and fat, the fiber found in nuts helps keep you fuller for longer and can get you out of an afternoon energy slump.
- Day 3: Try a new vegetable: Whether it is frozen, fresh or canned, work a new vegetable on to your plate today. Our Editor-in-Chief, Jessie Price, is a big fan of okra in stir fries, stews and more.
- Day 4: Choose seasonal produce: Many farms and farmers' markets have found innovative ways to safely stay open and get delicious produce to their communities. Whether it's at a market, co-op or grocery store, try in-season produce today for peak flavor and nutrition.
- Day 5: Revive wilted greens: We have a few simple tricks to bring wilted greens. Simply place your greens in ice water for 15 to 30 minutes, pat dry and enjoy.
- Day 6: Try this recipe: This Beefless Ground Beef will let you have a meatless taco night packed with flavor. Tofu and spices make this ground beef dupe craveable, versatile and healthy.
- Day 7: Shop local: Visit a local farmers' market or farm in your area that is open safely. You can also check out the local produce options at your grocery store. Many restaurants are also offering online ordering and delivery.
- Day 8: Try a new fruit: Just like with vegetables, fruits are a healthy option whether they're canned, frozen, dried or fresh (just look for options without added sugar). Tropical flavors like kiwi and papaya are perfect for warming weather.
- Day 9: Make a vegan dessert: Eating plant-based doesn't mean giving up sweet treats. Try our Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies for a healthy, satisfying dessert or snack.
- Day 10: Try a vegan day: Try to cut out any dairy, eggs and animal products today. A vegan diet is a great way to have a sustainable plate, and it can be affordable too if you make use of pantry staples like rice, beans and lentils.
- Day 11: Try this recipe: This Meatless Sweet Potato Hash will help your breakfast or brunch dreams come true. It is packed with protein and fiber to keep you full, as well as herbs and spices to pack a flavorful punch.
- Day 12: Go for frozen: For several vegetables and fruits, choose frozen. It makes your produce more affordable and last longer, without sacrificing nutrition.
- Day 13: Learn to love beans: Beans are a plant-based diet's best friend. They come in many flavors, shapes and sizes and can be swapped in to make recipes that would originally call for meat. Try beans in tacos, salads, dips and more.
- Day 14: Remember to be flexible: You don't have to be a vegan or vegetarian 100% of the time. Give yourself some leniency. A diet that's plant-focused, packed with fruits, vegetables, whole grains and plant proteins is going to be healthy even with some meat thrown in once in a while.
- Day 15: Try a new plant-based protein: There are so many meat substitutes and plant-based proteins to choose from. From classics, like tofu and tempeh, to meat look-alikes, like Beyond Burgers and Impossible Meats, many are available in your regular grocery store to try.
- Day 16: Try this recipe: This veggie-packed Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust is perfect for a make-ahead breakfast or dinner. Cheddar helps it feel decadent, while swapping out traditional crust for sweet potatoes makes it lower in carbs and ups your veggie servings.
- Day 17: Blend vegetables into a smoothie: Smoothies are a great way to boost your veggie intake. Fruits help mask the bitter flavor of several veggies like kale, cauliflower, zucchini and even some beans like chickpeas.
- Day 18: Snack on nuts: Nuts are a great source of protein, nutrients and healthy fats. Along with protein and fat, the fiber found in nuts helps keep you fuller for longer and can get you out of an afternoon energy slump.
- Day 19: Try a new vegetable: Whether it is frozen, fresh or canned, work a new vegetable on to your plate today.
- Day 20: Make vegetarian comfort food like our Vegetarian Mushroom Stroganoff. It is hearty, nutritious and packed with so much flavor you won't miss the meat.
- Day 21: Try a vegan day: Try to cut out any dairy, eggs and animal products today. A vegan diet is a great way to have a sustainable plate, and it can be affordable too if you make use of pantry staples like rice, beans and lentils.
- Day 22: Try this recipe: Feel like you're at a restaurant with these Vegetarian Lettuce Wraps. Hoisin and soy sauce give the tofu and mushrooms a savory flavor, while radish and scallions add a fresh touch. This easy dish is a perfect weeknight meal for anyone around your table.
- Day 23: Plant an herb basket: As spring turns to summer, gardening season is in full swing. Try planting your own herb basket (it can just be some basil on your kitchen counter) so you have flavorful herbs on hand to spruce up any meals.
- Day 24: Go for frozen: For several vegetables and fruits, choose frozen. It makes your produce more affordable and last longer, without sacrificing nutrition.
- Day 25: Choose seasonal produce: Many farms and farmers' markets have found innovative ways to safely stay open and get delicious produce to their communities. Whether it's at a market, coop or grocery store, try in-season produce today for peak flavor and nutrition.
- Day 26: Keep it simple: Making a dietary change can be easy, and our 5-Ingredient Vegetarian Recipes are here to prove it. Use this as a guide to make meals from foods you already have in your fridge or pantry.
- Day 27: Try this recipe: This soothing Vegan Minestrone Soup is fresh, filling and makes even better leftovers the next day. You can use most vegetables you have on hand, even frozen vegetables, to make this soup in a pinch.
- Day 28: Try a new fruit: Just like with vegetables, fruits are a healthy option whether they're canned, frozen, dried or fresh (just look for options without added sugar). Tropical flavors like kiwi and papaya are perfect for warming weather.
- Day 29: Make a vegan dessert: These No-Bake Vegan Brownies are a perfect snack to have on hand. Sweetened with dates, these treats have only five ingredients, no added sugar and don't even require you to turn on the oven.
- Day 30: Shop local: Visit a local farmers' market or farm in your area that is open safely. You can also check out the local produce options at your grocery store. Many restaurants are also offering online ordering and delivery.
Plant-Based for Beginners
Veg-Forward Meal Plans
7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories
This vegetarian weight-loss meal plan makes it easy to eat your veggies and lose weight.
Plant-Based Meal Plan for Beginners
This plant-based meal plan for beginners makes it easy to eat meatless, with plenty of simple recipes that satisfy.
High-Protein Vegan Diet Meal Plan
Lose weight the healthy way with this 7-day high-protein vegan meal plan.
7-Day Vegan Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories
Eating more vegan plant-based foods can decrease your risk for diabetes, heart disease & certain types of cancer.
Plant-Based Proteins
Meatless on a Budget
20 Cheap, Filling Vegetarian Recipes
One of the easiest ways to slash your grocery bill is to cut down on the amount of meat you eat. We have pulled together some of our favorite budget-friendly, veg-focused recipes for those looking for cheap and healthy. These recipes are full of legumes, whole grains and plant-based proteins to keep you full and fueled for whatever the day brings (without emptying your wallet).
Easy Plant-Based Recipes for Beginners
Looking to start a plant-based diet? EatingWell is here to help with simple vegan recipes to help you make the transition in the easiest and most delicious way possible.
15 Cheap Vegan Dinner Recipes
Following a vegan diet can actually help you save money. These delicious dinners are some of our favorite recipes that showcase foods like beans, lentils, canned goods and root vegetables. They’re budget-friendly and packed with nutrition and flavor. These inexpensive plant-based dishes range include salads, pastas, soups and more.
You Just Started the Flexitarian Diet—Here Are the Recipes to Make First
The flexitarian diet has become increasingly popular over the last few years—and for all the right reasons. This “diet” is actually not a diet at all, but rather a conscious effort to reduce your intake of animal products—meat, fish, poultry and dairy, in particular—in order to achieve a healthier body and planet. We’ve compiled some of our favorite hearty, meatless mains to help you ease into this new lifestyle while still enjoying the flavors you love.