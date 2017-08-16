Our 10 Favorite Lunchboxes at Target Right Now

A new school year means a new lunch bag and with so many adorable options at $15 (or less), why stop at just one? Unicorns, Pokémon and flamingos are trending right now, so make sure your kid has the cutest gear come September.

Lunchbox

Obsessed would be an understatement when talking about this unicorn lunch bag from Skip Hop. Not only will your child have everyone at school asking where they got it, but it's roomy enough for a sandwich, apple and water bottle. Plus, it's insulated, so what you pack will stay fresh.

Lunchbox

Going back to school just got a whole lot more fun, thanks to this mermaid lunchbox that will make little ones feel like they're under the sea come lunchtime. Plus, inner tabs and a mesh pouch keep water bottles and ice packs from leaking all over the goods.

Lunchbox

If your little tyke loves to catch 'em all (snacks and Pokémon that is), then they'll be psyched to whip out this appropriately themed bag in the cafeteria. The name-tag slot also makes finding its way back home super simple.

Lunchbox

Show everyone who's the cat's meow when the lunch bell rings with this 2-in-1 tote that has a separate bottom compartment to hold a cold pack. No more soggy food!

Lunchbox

Proper Jedi Masters need proper lunch sacks to transport their afternoon nourishment. This Star Wars lunch kit even has a button that sets off lights and sound effects when pushed. #MomoftheYear, right here.

Lunchbox

The best way to let your kiddo hold on to summer, even in the fall? With a flamingo lunchbox, obviously. Easy-to-clean polyester fabric is an added bonus.

Lunchbox

Parents looking for a gold star for their lunchbox-selection skills will earn it with this one from Cat & Jack. Aside from the $10 price tag, another reason we love this lunch tote is that it attaches to a backpack for effortless carrying.

Lunchbox

With no signs of the bento box lunch craze slowing down, it might be time to get involved. The Bentgo Bag makes carrying your kids' lunch a breeze, thanks to an interior mesh pocket and securing elastic strap that can accommodate ice packs, napkins, the Bentgo containers like a leakproof cup and bento-style box (sold separately) and more. Taking food on-the-go has never been so trouble-free.

Lunchbox

Send your mini-me off in style with this cactus-festooned sack that's designed for easy-wipe cleaning, so no more lingering messes. It also has a convenient side pocket for additional storage of those little extras.

Lunchbox

Minecraft video gamers will love this "Dirt Block" lunch kit that keeps food cold for hours and is big enough to hold drinks, fruit and cookies, in addition to the main course.

Watch: Three Bento Lunch Ideas for Kids