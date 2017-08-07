What Does a Day of Fruits and Vegetables Look Like?

We all know we should be eating more fruits and veggies-but many of us fall short on the daily recommended amount. For most adults that's 2 cups of fruit and 2.5 to 3 cups of vegetables (it's recommended that men get a little more veg). Only 14 percent of adults are getting the recommended amount of vegetables and only 18 percent get enough fruit. That's really low, especially when you think about how good they are for you. Produce is loaded with fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.