What Does a Day of Fruits and Vegetables Look Like?
We all know we should be eating more fruits and veggies-but many of us fall short on the daily recommended amount. For most adults that's 2 cups of fruit and 2.5 to 3 cups of vegetables (it's recommended that men get a little more veg). Only 14 percent of adults are getting the recommended amount of vegetables and only 18 percent get enough fruit. That's really low, especially when you think about how good they are for you. Produce is loaded with fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.
Here are 8 ways you can get the recommended daily amount of fruits and vegetables (2 cups of fruit, 2 1/2 cups of vegetables).
Day 1
- 1 small apple (2.5" diameter)
- ½ cup dried fruit (raisins, prunes, apricots)
- 1 cup broccoli, cooked
- 2 cups raw leafy greens + ½ cup cherry tomatoes
Day 2
- 1 cup diced watermelon
- 1 large peach
- 1 cup baby carrots (about 12 baby carrots)
- 1 cup black beans
- ½ cup shredded cabbage
Day 3
- 1 cup pineapple
- 1 medium pear
- 1 cup cucumber
- 1 cup red peppers
- 1 large stalk of celery
Day 4
- 1 large orange
- 1 cup applesauce (unsweetened)
- 1 cup cooked cauliflower
- 1 cup mushrooms
- ½ cup green peas
Day 5
- 8 large strawberries
- 1 cup diced plums (about 2 large plums)
- 1 cup green beans
- 1 cup diced onions
- 1/2 cup diced potato
Day 6
- 1 medium (4" diameter) grapefruit
- 1 large banana
- 1 large baked sweet potato
- 1 cup Brussels sprouts
- 1 small green pepper
Day 7
- 1 cup frozen mixed berries
- 1 cup grapes
- 1 cup spaghetti squash
- 1 small raw whole tomato
- 2 cups raw kale
Day 8
- 1 cup diced cantaloupe
- 1 cup blueberries
- 2 cups salad greens
- 1 cup chopped cucumber
- ½ small ear corn