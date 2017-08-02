The Best Reusable Products for Outdoor BBQ Parties & Picnics

Long, sunny days call for meals to be enjoyed outdoors. Whether it's a romantic dinner for two at your local park or an all-day beach party with 20 friends, bringing the right supplies assures a joyful meal. Disposable plates, forks and cups may be cheap and easy, but if you'd like to reduce, reuse and recycle a little more, here are a few of our favorite sustainable items to make sure your picnic is not only tasty but also green and stylish. Pack up your favorite sandwiches, snacks and a chilled bottle of rosé-it's time to bring the party outside.

1. Coyuchi Linens

Coyuchi has crafted organic cotton products for 26 years. The Sutro Stripe Coverlet and Cross-Dye Napkins are soft and absorbent, plus they're made in a factory that recycles 90% of its wastewater. (From $38: coyuchi.com)

2. Maple Origins Bowls

Leftover sawdust from U.S. maple furniture mills and window factories is combined with BPA-free plastic to form bowls perfect for serving summer salads. The larger bowls can also double as ice buckets. (From $3: wayfair.com)

3. Govino Drinkware

Reusable, recyclable and dishwasher-safe, this eco-friendly drinkware is a must for upscale picnics. BPA- and BPS-free, it comes in wine, beer, cocktail and carafe shapes. Plus, the handy thumb-notch makes it easy to hold. (From $9: govinowine.com)

4. Bambu Veneerware

These sturdy dinnerware, flatware and servingware pieces made from organic bamboo come in multiple sizes. Wipe down with a clean wet cloth and reuse them or toss into the compost along with food scraps. (From $8: ­bambuhome.com)

5. Bee's Wrap

A natural alternative to plastic wrap, Bee's Wrap is organic cotton coated with beeswax, jojoba oil and tree resin. Stretch and press to seal around salad bowls and wrap up sandwiches. Wash, dry and reuse for up to a year or compost. (From $6: beeswrap.com)

Video: The Best BBQ Menu for Summer Parties