Finally, an easy way to hop on the unicorns-and-rainbows bandwagon without any artificial colors or added sugars!

These New Seltzer Flavors Are Perfect and We're Kind of Losing Our Minds over Them

If you're anything like us, you are crazy about seltzer. Seriously, we have fridges in the office that are dedicated just to our seltzer habit, plus a SodaStream for instant bubbles anytime we want. There's just something about the bubbles, with just a touch of fruity flavor, not to mention the fact that seltzer is actually good for you. It's the perfect way to increase your water intake and hydrate with something more fun and delicious than just water, without consuming tons of calories or added sugars.

That's why when Polar came out with exclusive summer flavors like mango limeade and blueberry lemonade, we stocked our fridges. And you better believe we ran to the store the second we heard about their new limited-edition line of flavors-Unicorn Kisses, Mermaid Songs, Yeti Mischief and my new Sunday night Game of Thrones beverage of choice, Dragon Whispers. All of which come in mini 8-oz. cans, the perfect size for kids because you know they'll love these mythical flavors just as much as we do. But what do unicorn kisses taste like anyway? We've got the scoop.

Unicorn Kisses

unicorn kisses selzter

Tastes like: Bubble gum cotton candy with a hint of watermelon

Dragon Whispers

dragon whispers selzter

Tastes like: Mixed berry with strong notes of blackberry and black cherry

Mermaid Songs

Mermaid songs seltzer

Tastes like: That Swedish Fish cherry flavor, with a floral finish

Yeti Mischief

yeti mischief seltzer

Tastes like: Classic lemon-lime

Dress up your seltzer: Easy DIY Flavored Ice Cubes

Video: This Rainbow Unicorn Smoothie Is Everything