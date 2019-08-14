1-Day Back-to-School Kids' Meal Plan

Help kids make the grade with healthy foods to fuel brain power and give them the energy they need.

Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD August 14, 2019
Kids going back to school? Help them make the grade with healthy foods to fuel brain power and give them the energy they need to get through the school day. This 1-day back-to-school meal plan includes healthy kid-approved ideas for breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner. Start the day with oatmeal, a great brain-booster that helps with concentration and cognitive skills. For a healthy school lunch, pack up a bento box with all the fixings for build-your-own mini tacos. Sneak vegetables into dinner and cut down on dishes with an easy one-skillet pasta recipe.

Breakfast

Breakfast (314 calories)

• 1 serving Kitty-Cat Oatmeal Bowl

Morning Snack

A.M. Snack (103 calories)

• 1 serving Apple "Donuts" made with sunflower seed butter

Lunch

Lunch (354 calories)

• 1 serving Build-Your-Own Chicken Tacos

After-School Snack

P.M. Snack (34 calories)

• 1 serving Strawberry & Chocolate Frozen Yogurt Bark

Dinner

Dinner (582 calories)

• 1 serving Ground Beef & Pasta Skillet

