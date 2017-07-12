This Prep-Ahead Kids Lunch Station Will Keep You Sane for Back-to-School

I enjoy the morning ritual of packing healthy lunches and snacks for my kids to bring to school when I'm not in a hurry. But most days, packing lunch is just one more task I need to check off before we all rush out the door. It takes time, energy and money to plan out kids' meals and to make sure they are getting the nutrition they need. And it's a real bummer-and a waste of food and dollars-when lunches come home half-eaten.

So now that my kids are a little older, I am excited to teach them how to pack their own lunches to ease weekday morning stress and help them learn what it takes to build a healthy balanced meal. Plus, when they're picking the foods, they're more likely to actually eat them.

That's why I love this genius idea from the EatingWell Test Kitchen for a prep-ahead lunch station that makes it easy for kids to pack their own lunchbox and snacks. The idea is that you meal-prep a week's worth of lunches and snacks at the beginning of the week and store the pre-portioned snacks and foods in five different categorized bins: proteins, whole grains, fruits, vegetables and treats. You can pull the bins out onto the counter each morning and let kids choose one food item from each bin. After packing, just put the bins back in the fridge and pantry to store until the next morning. If you're short on space or only packing for one child, use smaller bins or designate a produce drawer in your fridge.

Prep-Ahead Kids' Lunch Station

When you're planning out what to put in each bin and how much, you'll want to consider how many kids (and grownups) you are feeding that week and how many days of lunches you need. Think about your kids' appetites. For example, my 5-year-old gets 1/2 cup of grapes and 2 pieces of deli meat, but bigger kids might need more to fill them up. Lastly, take into account certain food restrictions your kids or your kids' school may have. For example, some schools don't allow nuts or peanut butter. Our preschool does not allow sugary sweets or beverages.

Kids will love having choices for what goes in their lunch-and you get to maintain some control over what they're eating at school. It's a win-win!

Don't forget! Help kids stay hydrated: pack a bottle of water for sipping throughout the day. Other healthy beverage choices for lunchtime include: milk, unsweetened nondairy milk or seltzer water.

1. Proteins

Prep-Ahead Kids' Lunch Station

Cheese sticks

Yogurt cups

Deli meat

Hard-boiled eggs

Hummus

Nut or seed butter

Edamame pods

2. Whole Grains

Prep-Ahead Kids' Lunch Station

Whole-wheat pita triangles

Whole-grain crackers

Whole-wheat tortilla

Whole-wheat pasta salad

Cooked brown rice

3. Fruits

Prep-Ahead Kids' Lunch Station

Unsweetened applesauce cups or pouches with no added sugar

Bananas, small or cut in half

Grapes, cut in half lengthwise

Berries

Clementines

Pears

4. Veggies

Prep-Ahead Kids' Lunch Station

Baby carrots

Celery sticks

Cherry tomatoes

Bell pepper strips

Cucumber slices

Snap peas

Frozen peas, thawed or frozen

Frozen corn, thawed or frozen

5. Treat

Prep-Ahead Kids' Lunch Station