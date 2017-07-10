1-Day 1,800-Calorie Vegan Meal Plan
This vegan meal plan helps organize your day's meal with dishes that total 1,800 calories.
If you want to start eating a vegan diet or just curious what a day of vegan eating would be like, this 1-day 1,800-calorie vegan meal plan is the perfect way to try out a plant-based diet. Even if you're not vegan, eating more plant-based foods is just a good idea all around. There are no animal products in these meal ideas. Instead, you'll fill up your plate with a balance of vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes-a healthy approach to eating. Editor's note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, protein and sodium. If you are concerned with any nutrient in particular, consider speaking with your health care provider about altering this plan to best suit your needs.
Related: 9 Healthy Tips for Going Vegan
Watch: 1-Day Vegan Meal Plan
Breakfast
Breakfast (330 calories)
Morning Snack
A.M. Snack (200 calories)
• 1 serving Tropical Fruit & Nuts Snack
Lunch
Lunch (339 calories)
Afternoon Snack
Afternoon Snack (200 calories)
- 1 medium apple, sliced
- 1 Tbsp. peanut butter
Dinner
Dinner (423 calories)
- 2 cupsSlow Cooker Shiitake & Noodle Hot & Sour Soup
- 2 cups spinach
- 1/4 cup grated carrot
- 1/3 cup chopped red bell pepper
- 2 Tbsp.Hoisin-Sesame Dressing
Combine spinach, carrot, and bell pepper together in a bowl and drizzle with the dressing. Serve alongside the soup.
Dessert
Dessert (311 calories)
• 3/4 cup Creamy Chocolate Gelato
• 1/2 cup raspberries
Daily Total: 1,802 calories, 233 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 52 g protein, 92 g fat, 1,669 mg sodium.
Don't Miss!