1-Day 1,800-Calorie Vegan Meal Plan

This vegan meal plan helps organize your day's meal with dishes that total 1,800 calories.

Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D., Digital Meal Plan Editor for EatingWell
July 10, 2017
If you want to start eating a vegan diet or just curious what a day of vegan eating would be like, this 1-day 1,800-calorie vegan meal plan is the perfect way to try out a plant-based diet. Even if you're not vegan, eating more plant-based foods is just a good idea all around. There are no animal products in these meal ideas. Instead, you'll fill up your plate with a balance of vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes-a healthy approach to eating. Editor's note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, protein and sodium. If you are concerned with any nutrient in particular, consider speaking with your health care provider about altering this plan to best suit your needs.

Breakfast

Breakfast (330 calories)

• 2 3/4 cup Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Quinoa & Strawberries

Morning Snack

A.M. Snack (200 calories)

• 1 serving Tropical Fruit & Nuts Snack

Lunch

Lunch (339 calories)

• 1 Edamame Hummus Wrap

Afternoon Snack

Afternoon Snack (200 calories)

  • 1 medium apple, sliced
  • 1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner

Dinner (423 calories)

Combine spinach, carrot, and bell pepper together in a bowl and drizzle with the dressing. Serve alongside the soup.

Dessert

Dessert (311 calories)

• 3/4 cup Creamy Chocolate Gelato

• 1/2 cup raspberries

Daily Total: 1,802 calories, 233 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 52 g protein, 92 g fat, 1,669 mg sodium.

