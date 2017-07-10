If you want to start eating a vegan diet or just curious what a day of vegan eating would be like, this 1-day 1,800-calorie vegan meal plan is the perfect way to try out a plant-based diet. Even if you're not vegan, eating more plant-based foods is just a good idea all around. There are no animal products in these meal ideas. Instead, you'll fill up your plate with a balance of vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes-a healthy approach to eating. Editor's note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, protein and sodium. If you are concerned with any nutrient in particular, consider speaking with your health care provider about altering this plan to best suit your needs.