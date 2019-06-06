7-Day High-Blood Pressure Meal Plan: 1,500 Calories

This week-long meal plan is delicious way to to keep your blood pressure in check and your heart healthy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 75 million American adults have high-blood pressure (that's 1 in 3 adults). The tricky thing is that people may not even know they're included in this statistic because high-blood pressure (also known as hypertension) usually presents with no symptoms. If left untreated, high blood pressure can lead to heart attack and stroke, which is why it's important to get your blood pressure checked regularly with your doctor.

The good news is that by eating a balanced diet and leading an overall healthy lifestyle, you can help to keep blood pressure levels in check. The meals and snacks in this 7-day 1,500-calorie meal plan follow both the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) eating pattern and the American Heart Association recommendations for a heart-healthy diet. You'll find plenty of fiber-rich fruits, vegetables and whole grains, lean protein, low-fat dairy and healthy fats like olive oil and avocado. We included lots of high-potassium foods, such as cantaloupe, sweet potatoes and white beans, and seasoned dishes with just a little bit of salt-a combination that works together to keep blood pressure balanced. Lowering your blood pressure can sometimes be about more than just your diet. Talk to your doctor about adding in an exercise program and other healthy lifestyle factors (think: not smoking or decreasing daily stress).

Day 1

bowl of low-sodium chicken dish

Breakfast (307 calories, 157 mg sodium)

1 servingQuick-Cooking Oats

1/4 cup raisins

1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Top oats with raisins, walnuts and a pinch of cinnamon.

A.M. Snack (201 calories, 190 mg sodium)

1 cup nonfat plain yogurt

1 cup raspberries

Lunch (301 calories, 466 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Quick Creamy Tomato Cup-of-Soup

Easy Grilled Cheese

• 2 tsp. unsalted butter

• 1 slice whole-wheat bread, halved

• 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese

Spread butter on one side of the bread slices. Place 1 slice, buttered-side down, in a warm skillet. Top with cheese and the other slice of bread, buttered-side up. Cook on each side until golden brown and the cheese has melted.

P.M. Snack (210 calories, 54 mg sodium)

1 medium banana

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (465 calories, 359 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Jerk Chicken & Pineapple Slaw

• 1 cup Easy Brown Rice

Daily Totals: 1,483 calories, 71 g protein, 217 g carbohydrate, 28 g fiber, 42 g fat, 13 g saturated fat, 3,661 mg potassium, 1,225 mg sodium

Day 2

containers of spiralized zuccini noodles and sauce

Breakfast (419 calories, 238 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

• 1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (237 calories, 96 mg sodium)

1 cup frozen raspberries, thawed

1/2 cup nonfat plain yogurt

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Lunch (336 calories, 555 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese topped with 1 Tbsp. basil-infused olive oil

P.M. Snack (54 calories, 26 mg sodium)

• 1 cup cubed cantaloupe

Dinner (430 calories, 586 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara

Daily Totals: 1,476 calories, 70 g protein, 184 g carbohydrate, 34 g fiber, 58 g fat, 12 g saturated fat, 3,698 mg potassium, 1,501 mg sodium

Day 3

Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale

Breakfast (357 calories, 238 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

A.M. Snack (54 calories, 26 mg sodium)

• 1 cup cubed cantaloupe

Lunch (336 calories, 555 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese topped with 1 Tbsp. basil-infused olive oil

P.M. Snack (336 calories, 555 mg sodium)

1 medium banana

1 1/2 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (374 calories, 378 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale

Evening Snack (93 calories, 2 mg sodium)

• 3 cups air-popped popcorn topped with 1 Tbsp. no-salt-added garlic & herb seasoning

Daily Totals: 1,477 calories, 72 g protein, 162 g carbohydrate, 24 g fiber, 65 g fat, 13 g saturated fat, 4,012 mg potassium, 1,278 mg sodium

Day 4

Southwestern Salmon Cobb Salad

Breakfast (357 calories, 238 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

A.M. Snack (64 calories, 1 mg sodium)

• 1 cup raspberries

Lunch (336 calories, 555 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese topped with 1 Tbsp. basil-infused olive oil

P.M. Snack (210 calories, 54 mg sodium)

1 medium banana

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (385 calories, 668 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Southwestern Salmon Cobb Salad

Evening Snack (146 calories, 1 mg sodium)

• 2 cups air-popped popcorn topped with 2 tsp. olive oil & 1 Tbsp. no-salt-added garlic & herb seasoning

Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 81 g protein, 143 g carbohydrate, 33 g fiber, 73 g fat, 18 g saturated fat, 4,542 mg potassium, 1,518 mg sodium

Day 5

Bean & Barley Soup

Breakfast (357 calories, 238 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

A.M. Snack (237 calories, 96 mg sodium)

1 cup raspberries

1/2 cup nonfat plain yogurt

Lunch (336 calories, 555 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese topped with 1 Tbsp. basil-infused olive oil

P.M. Snack (27 calories, 13 mg sodium)

• 1/2 cup cantaloupe

Dinner (445 calories, 649 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Bean & Barley Soup

• 2 cups mixed greens dressed with 2 tsp. each oil & vinegar

Evening Snack (93 calories, 2 mg sodium)

• 2 cups air-popped popcorn topped with 1 Tbsp. no-salt-added garlic & herb seasoning

Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 66 g protein, 187 g carbohydrate, 40 g fiber, 62 g fat, 11 g saturated fat, 4,479 mg potassium, 1,553 mg sodium

Day 6

Sour Cream-&-Herb Baked Potatoes

Breakfast (307 calories, 157 mg sodium)

1 servingQuick-Cooking Oats

1/4 cup raisins

1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Top oats with raisins, walnuts and a pinch of cinnamon.

A.M. Snack (306 calories, 190 mg sodium)

1 cup frozen raspberries, thawed

1 cup nonfat plain yogurt

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Lunch (301 calories, 466 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Quick Creamy Tomato Cup-of-Soup

Easy Grilled Cheese

• 2 tsp. unsalted butter

• 1 slice whole-wheat bread, halved

• 2 Tbsp. shredded Cheddar cheese

Spread butter on one side of the bread slices. Place 1 slice, buttered-side down, in a warm skillet. Top with cheese and the other slice of bread, buttered-side up. Cook on each side until golden brown and the cheese has melted.

P.M. Snack (210 calories, 54 mg sodium)

1 medium banana

1 Tbsp. peanut butter

Dinner (357 calories, 141 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Sour Cream & Herbed Baked Potatoes

• 2 cups mixed greens dressed with 2 tsp. each oil & vinegar

Daily Totals: 1,480 calories, 50 g protein, 202 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 59 g fat, 17 g saturated fat, 4,139 mg potassium, 1,007 mg sodium

Day 7

Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad

Breakfast (328 calories, 264 mg sodium)

1 cup nonfat milk

1 cup bran cereal

1 cup blueberries

A.M. Snack (62 calories, 0 mg sodium)

• 1 medium orange

Lunch (366 calories, 678 mg sodium)

• 1 slice whole-wheat bread, halved

P.M. Snack (279 calories, 190 mg sodium)

1 cup frozen raspberries, thawed

1 cup nonfat plain yogurt

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Dinner (457 calories, 387 mg sodium)

• 1 serving Toaster Oven Tostada

Daily Totals: 1,492 calories, 75 g protein, 216 g carbohydrate, 52 g fiber, 50 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 4,187 mg potassium, 1,520 mg sodium

