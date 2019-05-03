1-Day High-Fiber Healthy-Aging Meal Plan: 1,200 Calories

As you age, your nutrient needs change. Getting enough of certain nutrients, like fiber, calcium and protein help to keep you feeling healthy and strong. Fiber is super important for not only keeping digestion regular but research also credits eating more fiber with weight loss, a healthy heart and a decreased risk of diabetes. Protein is needed for just about every process in the body, from repairing damaged cells to maintaining muscle mass, which becomes increasingly important as you age. And calcium helps to maintain bone health and cellular functioning. This healthy-aging meal plan makes it easy to get your daily fill of all of these nutrients and more, with delicious meals and snacks you'll love.