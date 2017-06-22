1-Day Healthy-Aging Meal Plan: 1,200 calories

Energize your day the right way with this healthy meal plan, tailored to meet your daily nutrition needs as you age. With plenty of whole grains, lean proteins, fruits and vegetables, this plan provides adequate amounts of protein, fiber and calcium (nutrients you need more of as you age), and keeps the sodium low (below 1,500 mg).

BREAKFAST

Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries

Breakfast (281 calories)

• 1 cup Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries

• 1/2 cup orange juice, fortified with calcium & vitamin D

A.M. SNACK

A.M. Snack (141 calories)

• 1 rye crispbread

• 1/2 tsp. whole-grain mustard

• 1 ounce Cheddar cheese, sliced thin

Spread mustard on crispbread and top with cheese

LUNCH

Lunch (313 calories)

• 3 ounces canned sockeye salmon (canned in water and drained)

• 1 piece whole-wheat toast

• 1 tablespoon cream cheese

• 1 teaspoon lemon juice

Spread cream cheese on toast and flake canned salmon on top. Drizzle with lemon juice and season with dried dill to taste, if desired.

• 1 1/4 cup mixed greens dressed with 1 teaspoon olive oil & 2 teaspoons red-wine vinegar

DINNER

Lemon Sopresatta Chicken

Dinner (487 calories)

• 1 serving Lemon Sopresatta Chicken

• 2/3 cup rinsed, drained no salt added Great Northern Beans, heated

Serve the chicken on a bed of beans

• 1 cup spinach dressed with 2 teaspoons each olive oil & balsamic vinegar

Daily Total: 1,222 calories, 70 g protein, 1,359 mg sodium, 29 g fiber, 1,031 mg calcium

Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, protein, fiber, sodium and calcium. If you are concerned about any one nutrient in particular, speak with your health care provider about altering this meal plan to best suit your needs.