1-Day Healthy-Aging Meal Plan: 1,200 calories
Energize your day the right way with this healthy meal plan, tailored to meet your daily nutrition needs as you age. With plenty of whole grains, lean proteins, fruits and vegetables, this plan provides adequate amounts of protein, fiber and calcium (nutrients you need more of as you age), and keeps the sodium low (below 1,500 mg).
BREAKFAST
Breakfast (281 calories)
• 1/2 cup orange juice, fortified with calcium & vitamin D
A.M. SNACK
A.M. Snack (141 calories)
• 1 rye crispbread
• 1/2 tsp. whole-grain mustard
• 1 ounce Cheddar cheese, sliced thin
Spread mustard on crispbread and top with cheese
LUNCH
Lunch (313 calories)
• 3 ounces canned sockeye salmon (canned in water and drained)
• 1 piece whole-wheat toast
• 1 tablespoon cream cheese
• 1 teaspoon lemon juice
Spread cream cheese on toast and flake canned salmon on top. Drizzle with lemon juice and season with dried dill to taste, if desired.
• 1 1/4 cup mixed greens dressed with 1 teaspoon olive oil & 2 teaspoons red-wine vinegar
DINNER
Dinner (487 calories)
• 1 serving Lemon Sopresatta Chicken
• 2/3 cup rinsed, drained no salt added Great Northern Beans, heated
Serve the chicken on a bed of beans
• 1 cup spinach dressed with 2 teaspoons each olive oil & balsamic vinegar
Daily Total: 1,222 calories, 70 g protein, 1,359 mg sodium, 29 g fiber, 1,031 mg calcium
Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, protein, fiber, sodium and calcium. If you are concerned about any one nutrient in particular, speak with your health care provider about altering this meal plan to best suit your needs.
