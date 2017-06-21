The EatingWell Team & Test Kitchen

Our food and nutrition editors and Test Kitchen team are respected experts in their field, producing award-winning journalism and delicious, healthy recipes. 

Updated June 02, 2021
EatingWell has received over 23 James Beard Award recognitions and 20 food-writing awards and nominations from the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP). Our recipes are developed and tested by culinary professionals and registered dietitians. Meet the team that makes it all happen!

Meet the Editors

Jessie Price

Editor-in-Chief

Michelle Edelbaum

Director Digital Content Strategy

James Van Fleteren

Creative Director

Shaun Dreisbach

Nutrition & Features Editor

Penelope Wall

Digital Content Director

Wendy Ruopp

Managing Editor

Carolyn Malcoun

Food Features Editor

Lisa Valente, M.S., RD

Senior Digital Nutrition Editor

Megan O. Steintrager

Senior Digital Editor, Food

Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD

Senior Digital Editor

Devon O'Brien

Senior Food Editor

Breana Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Test Kitchen & Editorial Operations Manager

Adam Dolge

Lead Recipe Developer

Laura Kanya

Test Kitchen Associate

Jaime Milan

Digital Editor

Lucy M. Clarke

Associate Editor

Rachel Stearns

Assistant Editor

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Assistant Digital Editor, Nutrition

Sophie Johnson

Social Media Editor

Alex Loh

Digital Fellow

Alysia Bebel

Social Media Assistant

Maria Emmighausen

Art Director

Carey Bass

Senior Designer

Evan de Normandie

Visual Editor, Digital

EatingWell Test Kitchen

