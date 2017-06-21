1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,200 Calories

Eating healthy when you're pregnant takes a little extra thought to make sure you the foods you eat deliver the nutrients you need each day, while avoiding the foods that are on the "unsafe" list (like unpasteurized cheese, and certain fish). Add a food allergy or intolerance on top of that, like Celiac disease or a gluten sensitivity, and it takes even more effort. To make meal planning easier, we created this gluten-free healthy-pregnancy meal plan to help you meet you daily nutrient needs, all while keeping the meals safe, exciting and delicious. We made sure to hit the daily recommended amount for each of the nutrients of concern-calories, sodium, protein, fiber, folate, niacin, iron and calcium. The recipes meet our Healthy Pregnancy nutrition parameters, meaning they deliver higher amounts of the nutrients moms-to-be need more of, and they don't have any off-limit foods. This meal plan is set at 2,200 calories, but you may need more or fewer calories depending on your unique needs. Talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian about altering this meal plan to best suit you. With EatingWell's recipes and pre-planned meal plans, eating healthy is made easy.