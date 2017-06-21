1-Day Gluten-Free Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,200 Calories
Eating healthy when you're pregnant takes a little extra thought to make sure you the foods you eat deliver the nutrients you need each day, while avoiding the foods that are on the "unsafe" list (like unpasteurized cheese, and certain fish). Add a food allergy or intolerance on top of that, like Celiac disease or a gluten sensitivity, and it takes even more effort. To make meal planning easier, we created this gluten-free healthy-pregnancy meal plan to help you meet you daily nutrient needs, all while keeping the meals safe, exciting and delicious. We made sure to hit the daily recommended amount for each of the nutrients of concern-calories, sodium, protein, fiber, folate, niacin, iron and calcium. The recipes meet our Healthy Pregnancy nutrition parameters, meaning they deliver higher amounts of the nutrients moms-to-be need more of, and they don't have any off-limit foods. This meal plan is set at 2,200 calories, but you may need more or fewer calories depending on your unique needs. Talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian about altering this meal plan to best suit you. With EatingWell's recipes and pre-planned meal plans, eating healthy is made easy.
Breakfast
Breakfast(484 calories)
* 3/4 cup oats cooked in 3/4 cup low-fat milk and 3/4 cup water
* 1 tsp. maple syrup
* 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
* 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
Top oatmeal with maple syrup, cinnamon & walnuts.
* 1 1/4 cup cantaloupe
A.M. Snack
A.M. Snack (243 calories)
* 1/2 cup 2% cottage cheese
* 1/2 cup canned, sliced peaches, packed in water
* 2 Tbsp. sunflower seeds
Fill a bowl with cottage cheese and top with peaches and sunflower seeds.
Lunch
Lunch (511 calories)
* 1 1/2 cups Super Green Edamame Salad
* 2 cups spinach
Serve edamame salad on top of spinach.
* 1 oz. Colby cheese
* 1 medium apple
P.M. Snack
P.M. Snack (270 calories)
* 1 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter
* 1 brown rice cake
Spread peanut butter on rice cakes.
* 3/4 cup grapes
Dinner
Dinner (687 calories)
* 1 serving Blackberry BBQ Pork Chops with Collards and Corn
* 2/3 cup frozen brown rice, heated
* 2 tsp. olive oil
Serve pork chops, collards and corn with a side of brown rice tossed with olive oil and a dried herbs of your choice, such as thyme or oregano.
* 1/2 cup blackberries to enjoy after dinner
Daily Total: 2,196 calories, 103 grams protein, 1,840 grams sodium, 42 grams fiber, 873 mcg folate, 14 mg iron, 1,207 mg calcium, 39 mcg niacin.
Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, sodium, protein, fiber, folate, niacin, iron and calcium. If you concerned about any nutrient in particular, like vitamin B12, talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian about altering this meal plan to better suit your needs.
