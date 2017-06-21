1-Day Low-Sodium Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,200 calories

Some women experience a condition known as preeclampsia during their pregnancy, which may require a low-sodium diet to control symptoms like high-blood pressure and fluid build-up. If you've been diagnosed with preeclampsia by your doctor, you will likely be asked to limit the amount of salt you're eating each day. To make meal planning easier during this busy time in your life, we created this one-day plan of healthy low-sodium meals for pregnancy to help make sure you get the nutrition you need. We made sure to hit the daily recommended amount for each of the nutrients of concern during pregnancy-protein, folate, iron, and calcium-and kept the plan low-in-sodium, at less that 1,500 mg for the whole day. You won't miss the salt with a meal plan like this, with plenty of built-in flavor! The recipes meet our Healthy Pregnancy nutrition parameters, meaning they deliver healthy nutrients moms-to-be need more of and they don't have any off-limit foods like alcohol or unpasteurized cheese. This meal plan is set at 2,200 calories, but you may need more or fewer calories depending on your unique nutrition needs. Talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian about altering this meal plan to best suit your needs.