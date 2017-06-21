1-Day Low-Sodium Healthy-Pregnancy Meal Plan: 2,200 calories
Some women experience a condition known as preeclampsia during their pregnancy, which may require a low-sodium diet to control symptoms like high-blood pressure and fluid build-up. If you've been diagnosed with preeclampsia by your doctor, you will likely be asked to limit the amount of salt you're eating each day. To make meal planning easier during this busy time in your life, we created this one-day plan of healthy low-sodium meals for pregnancy to help make sure you get the nutrition you need. We made sure to hit the daily recommended amount for each of the nutrients of concern during pregnancy-protein, folate, iron, and calcium-and kept the plan low-in-sodium, at less that 1,500 mg for the whole day. You won't miss the salt with a meal plan like this, with plenty of built-in flavor! The recipes meet our Healthy Pregnancy nutrition parameters, meaning they deliver healthy nutrients moms-to-be need more of and they don't have any off-limit foods like alcohol or unpasteurized cheese. This meal plan is set at 2,200 calories, but you may need more or fewer calories depending on your unique nutrition needs. Talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian about altering this meal plan to best suit your needs.
BREAKFAST
Breakfast (487 calories)
• 2 cups Berry Kefir Smoothie
• 1/4 cup granola with 1/3 cup 1% milk
A.M. SNACK
A.M. Snack (228 calories)
• 1/2 whole wheat bagel
• 1 Tbsp. cream cheese
Toast the whole bagel then top with cream cheese.
•1 medium banana
LUNCH
Lunch (510 calories)
• 2 corn tortillas
• 1/3 cup no salt added canned black beans
• 2 Tbsp. pico de gallo
• 1/2 avocado, sliced
• 3 Tbsp. shredded cheddar cheese
• 1/2 cup baby lettuce
Warm the corn tortillas then fill with black beans, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, cheese and lettuce.
P.M. SNACK
P.M. Snack (286 calories)
• 1/4 cup hummus
• 1 cup cucumber slices
• 1/2 whole wheat pita (6 1/2 inch)
Use cucumber and pita wedges for dipping into the hummus.
• 1/2 ounce (about 13) unsalted pistachios
DINNER
Dinner (666 calories)
• 1 serving Two-Cheese Fusilli with Marinated Tomatoes
• 2 cup spinach
Dress spinach with 1 Tbsp. each olive oil & balsamic vinegar
Daily Total: 2,178 calories, 84 grams protein, 1,481 grams sodium, 52 grams fiber, 558 mcg folate, 17 mg iron, 1,282 mg calcium
Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, protein, sodium, fiber, folate, iron and calcium. If you are concerned about any one nutrient in particular, speak with your health care provider about altering this meal plan to best suit your needs.