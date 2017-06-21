1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Kids Meal Plan: 1,400 Calories

Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
If your child is vegetarian, it is easy to meet nutrient needs for growth and development if you provide a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and vegetarian protein sources such as eggs, nuts and beans daily. In this 1-day vegetarian meal plan for kids we've provided you with healthy, kid-friendly recipes and snack ideas to ensure adequate amounts of key nutrients such as protein, calcium, iron, zinc and fiber.

How to Make a Fun Kitty-Cat Oatmeal Bowl

BREAKFAST

Breakfast (314 calories)

• 1 1/4 cup Kitty-Cat Oatmeal Bowl

A.M. SNACK

A.M. Snack (64 calories)

  • 1/2 cup edamame pods, steamed (either in microwave or on the stove top)
  • Season edamame with a pinch of coarse salt

LUNCH

Lunch (375 calories)

• 1 serving Black Bean Quesadilla

P.M. SNACK

P.M. Snack (77 calories)

• 1 small apple

DINNER

Dinner (498 calories)

• 1 serving Saucy Vegetarian Meatballs

• 1/2 cup cooked whole wheat rotini

• 1 teaspoon grated Parmesan cheese

Serve meatballs and sauce over pasta. Top with parmesan cheese.

• 1/2 cup steamed broccoli

• 1/2 cup low-fat milk

EVENING SNACK

Evening Snack (80 calories)

• 1 Tbsp dark chocolate chips

Daily Total: 1,409 calories, 56 grams protein, 1,453 milligrams sodium, 35 grams fiber, 899 mg calcium, 14 mg iron, 7 mg zinc

Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, fiber, sodium, calcium, iron and zinc. If you are concerned about any nutrient in particular, talk with you health care provided about altering this meal plan to best suit your child's individual nutrition needs.

