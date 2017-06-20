1-Day Vegetarian Healthy Pregnancy Meal Plan 2,200 Calories
Eating healthy foods during your pregnancy can take a little bit more thought, as your body needs more nutrients and energy. And if you already follow a certain way of eating, like a plant-based vegetarian diet, there are even a few more nutrients to consider. To make meal planning easier, we created this one-day plan of healthy vegetarian meals for pregnancy to help you get the nutrition you need. We made sure to hit the daily recommended amount for each of the important nutrients during pregnancy-protein, folate, iron, and calcium. You'll find a variety healthy foods that give your body and growing baby what it needs, while keeping your taste buds happy. The recipes meet our Healthy Pregnancy nutrition parameters, meaning they deliver healthy nutrients moms-to-be need more of and they don't have any off-limit foods like alcohol or unpasteurized cheese. This meal plan is set at 2,200 calories, but you may need more or fewer calories depending on your unique nutrition needs. Talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian about altering this meal plan to best suit your needs.
BREAKFAST
Breakfast(478 calories)
Avocado Toast with Pumpkin Seeds
• 2 slices whole-wheat bread
• 1/2 avocado, mashed
• 1 1/2 tsp. fresh lime juice
• 2 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds
Toast the bread slices then top with the mashed avocado. Squeeze lime juice over avocado and top with pumpkin seeds.
• 1 cup blueberries
A.M. SNACK
A.M. Snack (335 calories)
• 1/2 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
• 1/2 cup sliced strawberries
• 1/3 cup granola
Top Greek yogurt with the strawberries with granola.
LUNCH
Lunch (496 calories)
- 1 servingTempeh Chicken Salad
- 1/2 oz. whole-grain crackers (to scoop up any leftover salad)
- 1 medium orange
P.M. SNACK
P.M. Snack(238 calories)
- 1/4 cup plain hummus
- 1/2 whole-wheat pita (6-1/2-inch), cut into triangles
- 1 cup carrot sticks
DINNER
Dinner(664 calories)
- 1 servingSpaghetti Squash with Roasted Tomatoes, Beans & Almond Pesto
- 1 whole-wheat dinner roll with 1 tsp. unsalted butter
- 1 1/2 cups grapes to enjoy after dinner.
- Daily Total: 2,211 calories, 88 g protein, 52 g fiber, 647 mcg folate, 20 mg iron, 943 mg calcium, 2,203 mg sodium
Please Note: This meal plan is controlled for calories, sodium, protein, folate, iron, and calcium. If you are concerned about any nutrient in particular, talk with your doctor and a registered dietitian to alter this meal plan to better suit your needs.